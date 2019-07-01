Driver Fleeing Police Kills Michael Jordan, 27, Sitting in Bus Shelter in Jeffery Manor

On Sunday, a police chase in Jeffery Manor ended with the death of Michael Jordan, 27, who was sitting in a CTA bus shelter when the fleeing driver struck him.

At about 11:40 a.m. that morning, a man told police that his white Jeep had been stolen and was near 101st Street and Crandon Avenue, CBS Chicago reported. Officers found the Jeep and tried to pull over the driver, but he fled the scene at high speed.

After the police gave chase, the northbound Jeep driver left the road on the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen Road and crashed into the bus shelter, striking Jordan, according to Police News Affairs. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers were taken into custody and charges are pending, according to News Affairs.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 16

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on data for January though May 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for July.