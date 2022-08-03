Man killed by driver in West Garfield is 2nd Chicago hit-and-run ped fatality in 3 days

On Saturday night, a driver struck and killed Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, on the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue and fled the scene. Three days later, last night a 58-year-old man died after another hit-and-run motorist struck him in West Garfield Park, and a second driver ran him over.

According to police, on Tuesday, August 2, around 9:30 p.m., the man was crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue, a southwest-northeast diagonal street. the cross street, Pulaski Road, has five lanes, which encourages speeding.

The driver of a silver vehicle struck the man and fled south on Pulaski, witnesses told responding officers. A 20-year-old male driver then ran over the man in the road, but stayed on the scene.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released yet, pending notification of kin, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

As of this afternoon, no one was in custody.

Sign the Safe Streets for All petition demanding action from your alderpersons, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the Chicago Department of Transportation to address Chicago’s traffic fatality epidemic.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 20

Bicyclist: 5

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases