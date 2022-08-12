Hit-and-run driver killed Pablo Rodriguez, 55, on bike in East Side community

With the hit-and-run killing of Pablo Rodriguez, 55, struck on his bike in the East Side community, Chicago has lost six cyclists to traffic violence this year.

According to police, on Thursday, August 11, at about 6:15 a.m., this driver fatally struck Rodriguez from behind as he bicycled north under a viaduct in the 9900 block of South Avenue L (3600 E.) According to witnesses, the driver was in a black van, and they fled north on Avenue L.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Rodriguez’s home address is unknown, but his next of kin have been notified of his death.

There are three viaducts in this location, for the Chicago Skyway and two railroad right-of-ways. This stretch of Avenue L is identified as a bike route on the city of Chicago’s bike map, and the area in the underpasses is marked with bike-and-chevron “shared-lane makings,” also known as “sharrows,” which studies have found have little to no impact on safety.

The bike map shows non-protected bike lanes north of the viaducts. However, a July 2019 Google Street View image shows that the bike lanes hadn’t been replaced after the street was repaved.

Rodriguez’s death was the second hit-and-run fatality in Chicago this week. On Wednesday, August 10, Taha Khan, 5, died after a Jeep SUV driver struck him at Devon and Cicero avenues in Sauganash, and then a Volvo driver hit the child.

Sign the Safe Streets for All petition demanding action from your alderpersons, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the Chicago Department of Transportation to address Chicago’s traffic fatality epidemic.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 22

Bicyclist: 6

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

