Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in Chatham

Yet another driver took a life in our city and fled the scene without stopping to render aid. On Monday night a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in the Chatham neighborhood.

On Monday, September 12, around 9:30 p.m. Ray was crossing the street at 79th and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. The westbound driver of a gray SUV struck the pedestrian and fled westbound.

Ray, who lived on the 200 block of Seneca Way in southwest-suburban Bolingbrook, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday evening, no one was in custody, police said.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 23

Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

