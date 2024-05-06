Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 6

9:00 AM CDT on May 6, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Transit agency: CTA crime continues downward trend in April

Tribune editorial: The pros and cons of a unified transit agency for metropolitan Chicago

• Hit-and-run Bentley driver seriously injured woman Saturday around 10:51 PM in Armitage/Damen crosswalk in Bucktown (ABC)

• ATA: Lowering speed limit from 30 to 25 mph would change People for Bikes' ranking of Chicago from one of worst big cities for biking to one of best (WTTW)

• Metra: UP North Line weekday service to expand May 20 as new Peterson/Ridge Station opens

• Chicago Teachers Union list of contract demands includes "free CTA fares for all CPS students and employees" ([right-wing] Illinois Policy)

• Chicago Cinco De Mayo parade canceled due to "gang violence," police say (Block Club)

• 68 arrested after Art Institute anti-Israel-Hamas war encampment cleared by police (Block Club)

• 2 Chicago-area men cycling across the US to raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease (NBC)

• ATA online chat for Chicago advocates (here's a past one with SBC) on 5/10, noon w/ CDOT Complete Streets Program Director Dave Smith – register here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

