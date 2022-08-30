Unlicensed driver ran stop sign killing Fengan Yan, 55, on bike in Armour Square

Tragically a reckless motorist has taken the life of another person biking in Chicago. On Saturday, August 27, an SUV driver ran a stop sign and fatally struck Fengan Yan, 55, in the Armour Square community.

According to police, on Saturday at about 3:35 p.m Yan was biking south on Stewart avenue (400 W.) when he took a westbound right turn onto 26th Street. 26th has non-protected bike lanes. West of Stewart, 26th runs through a dark railroad viaduct with poor sight lines. In addition, a wall and chainlink fence at the northeast corner of the intersection may have obscured the bike rider and driver’s views of each other.

A 60-year-old woman was driving west in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV when she ran the four-way stop sign and struck Yan from behind, police said. The bike rider was pinned under the vehicle.

Yan, who lived on the 200 block of West 24th Street in Chinatown, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:20 p.m, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The motorist, who declined medical attention, was cited for failure to obey her stop sign, and driving uninsured with an expired license, police said. Police should also look into whether she might have been speeding or driving while distracted.

According to the traffic crash report, the collision was recorded by a nearby private security camera. A witness also observed the crash.

Sadly, it’s very common for reckless and negligent Chicago drivers to take the lives of vulnerable road users, and only be punished with traffic citations.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

