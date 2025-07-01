Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 1

8:58 AM CDT on July 1, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Video shows what led up to Douglass Park shooting that killed teen, injured Laquan McDonald's cousin." Shooter: Victims were trying to steal bike. (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck pedestrian Sunday around 2 AM at Oak Park/Windsor in Berwyn (ABC)

• 2 men, 19 and 21, arrested minutes after attacking and robbing a man, 47, on CTA bus Saturday near 34th/Indiana (FOX)

• Illinois gas tax increased from 45 cents per gallon to 48.3 cents today (WGN)

• "Let the Professionals Do the Driving and Take CTA to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and Festivities," which will delay CTA buses

• "Will NASCAR Return To Chicago? Aldermen Push For Post-Race Meeting As Contract Ends" (Block Club)

• Letter: "Free the city of NASCAR." (Tribune)

