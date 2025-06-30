Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 30

Sponsored by:

• Evanston Now: "Is Philly transit crisis a preview for us?" Like PA, IL should use Highway Trust Fund cash to fund transit, if roadbuilding unions will let us.

• Man, 66, charged with fatally stabbing Jason Rowinski, 42, during argument on inbound Blue train around 10:30 PM Wednesday near Rosemont (CBS)

• After disastrous Crawford power plant demolition in 2020, "City outlines safety protocols for Damen Silos demolition" (Sun-Times)

• Daily Herald: Metra UP-W endpoint "Elburn rejects proposal to allow golf carts on streets"

• Video: "Firework bicycle ride with the Chicago Muslim cycling club" (Ace Mann)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,709 with $17,291 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!