Allegedly drunk driver fatally struck Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, early Saturday in Gage Park

After hitting Martinez Ortiz, the driver struck a parked car and a neighbor's fence. Image: ABC Chicago
Tragically, Chicago’s pedestrian fatality epidemic continued this weekend as an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed 54-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz early Saturday morning in Gage Park.

Luis Martinez Ortiz
According to police, on Saturday, October 22, at about 4:15 a.m., Martinez Ortiz was crossing the west leg of the intersection of 51st Street and Sawyer Avenue in a crosswalk. Kevin Dominguez, 23, was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when he struck the pedestrian. The driver then crashed into a car parked on the south side of the street, and then struck the fence of a nearby home.

Martinez Ortiz, who lived about a mile south of the crash site, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dominguez, who lives a few blocks from the site, was charged with felony aggravated DUI resulting in a death, as well as misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to prevent a crash, operating an uninsured vehicle, and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway.

Diagram of the crash from the police report.
A neighbor told ABC Chicago that speeding is rampant on 51st, and traffic calming strategies are needed to prevent more deaths. “They need more cameras here, maybe speed bumps, something… This shouldn’t happen, for a young life to be killed like this senselessly.”

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 24
Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases

  • On September 8, 2022, Samuel Bell, 44, was riding an e-bike southeast on the 700 block of North Milwaukee in River West when an elederly Hyundai Elantra sedan driver made a left turn onto Huron Street, fatally striking Bell.
  • On August 27, 2022, an SUV driver ran a stop sign and fatally struck Fengan Yan, 55, at 26th Street and Stewart Avenue in the Armour Square community.
  • On August 11, 2022, a van driver struck and killed Pablo Rodriguez, 55, near 99th Street and Avenue L in the East Side community and fled the scene.
  • On June 24, 2022, a cargo van driver fatally struck Joshua Avina-Luna, 15, near 62nd Street and Austin Avenue in the Clearing neighborhood
  • On June 9, 2022, a semi truck driver ran over and killed Elizabeth “Lily” Grace Shambrook, 3, riding in a child seat on the back of her mother’s bike at Leland and Winthrop avenues in Uptown. The mother was uninjured.
  • On May 4, 2022, a Nissan Versa sedan driver fatally struck Nick Parlingayan, 22, on his bike at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues in Irving Park.
  • On April 16, 2022, an allegedly intoxicated hit-and-run Volkswagen Jetta driver fatally struck Paresh Chhatrala, 42, near Madison and Peoria streets in the West Loop.
  • On February 28, 2022, a BMW sedan driver ran a red light at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, fatally striking Gerardo Marciales, 41, on a Divvy bike.

