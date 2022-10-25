Allegedly drunk driver fatally struck Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, early Saturday in Gage Park

Tragically, Chicago’s pedestrian fatality epidemic continued this weekend as an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed 54-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz early Saturday morning in Gage Park.

According to police, on Saturday, October 22, at about 4:15 a.m., Martinez Ortiz was crossing the west leg of the intersection of 51st Street and Sawyer Avenue in a crosswalk. Kevin Dominguez, 23, was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when he struck the pedestrian. The driver then crashed into a car parked on the south side of the street, and then struck the fence of a nearby home.

Martinez Ortiz, who lived about a mile south of the crash site, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dominguez, who lives a few blocks from the site, was charged with felony aggravated DUI resulting in a death, as well as misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to prevent a crash, operating an uninsured vehicle, and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway.

A neighbor told ABC Chicago that speeding is rampant on 51st, and traffic calming strategies are needed to prevent more deaths. “They need more cameras here, maybe speed bumps, something… This shouldn’t happen, for a young life to be killed like this senselessly.”

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 24

Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

