Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 1

• ATA says Villivalam's and Delgado's bill would be "transformational... dramatically remaking how public transit is managed and funded in the state"

• Suburbs and transit officials push back on proposal to merge transit agencies (Herald)

• Metra says it is willing to look at proposal to overhaul the region's transit system, but, the CTA is pushing back (WBBM)

• Hit-and-run driver killed man in his 30s on motorized bike Tuesday around 5:30 AM on North between 5th and 7th in Melrose Park (NBC)

• Red, Brown Line trains delayed Tuesday after track fire at Fullerton stop in Lincoln Park (ABC)

• DePaul Students set up encampment to protest Israel-Hamas war (Block Club)

• CDOT, 47th Ward office hold meeting on the Ravenswood Greenway, Winnlsie Parkway tonight 6-7:30 PM at Thorek Retirement, 4950 N. Ashland

• Lots of bike events are going on in Chicago this month (Block Club)

