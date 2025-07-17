Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 17

8:57 AM CDT on July 17, 2025

• Chicago Reader: "CPD touted a beefed-up surveillance center that grants authorities real-time access to tens of thousands of [CTA] cameras." 

• Driver suspected of recent hit-and-run killing of bike rider Nick Laureys, 15, in Crystal Lake found dead in Woodstock (ABC)

• "Proposal To Allow New Coach Houses, Basement Units Citywide Stalls — For Now" (Block Club)

• "As Burnett exits City Council, Johnson's in a bind to find a new zoning chair" (Crain's)

• Ald. Harris (8th) faces pushback to plan to re-zone 79th St. properties in South Shore from existing retail and mixed-use to single-family homes (Block Club)

• "Nostalgic for bar cars? Metra may introduce 'café cars.’" (Daily Herald)

• "New Divvy station opens in the Loop" (NBC)

