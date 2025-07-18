Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 18

8:51 AM CDT on July 18, 2025

• Curious City: "From the Garfield Park Conservatory to Navy Pier, who will win? Car, bike or public transportation?"

• "The Chicago City Council eliminated costly parking mandates for all residential zones located near CTA and Metra stops." (Abundant Housing IL)

• Person initially survived being struck by MED train Thursday around 7:40 AM near 27th Street, trains delayed (ABC)

• "2 hospitalized after fight while exiting [Clinton] CTA Blue Line train in West Loop" (ABC)

• "The Iconic Damen Silos Are Coming Down" (Block Club)

• Pro-upzoning Edgewater/Uptown folks, also calling for $1.5B for transit, invite advocates to Red Line ribbon-cutting M 7/21, 8-10 AM at Argyle

• "CTA is Your Best Ride in July"

• More discussion of Metra's possible cafe car (NBC)

Did you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues? If you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thanks!

