Man, 55, killed in Austin was 3rd Chicagoan fatally struck by turning driver in 3 months

On Saturday night, for the third time in three months in Chicago, a turning driving failed to yield to a person walking, fatally striking them.

On February 20, a FedEx van driver ran over and killed Marsha Frankel, 72, in a crosswalk while the driver was making a right turn at Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue in the South Loop. And on March 19, a left-turning van driver struck and killed Guo Ning Li, 78, in a crosswalk at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown.

According to police the recent fatality occurred on Saturday, April 8, around 9:48 p.m. at Jackson Boulevard and Laramie Avenue in Austin. A 55-year-old man was walking north in the east crosswalk of the intersection when the driver of a gray Jaguar sedan made an eastbound turn and struck him, and then fled east.

The victim suffered major head injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man has not been identified the Cook County medical examiner’s office, presumably pending notification of kin.

As of Monday afternoon, no one was in custody, police said.

Streetsblog Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 13

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s coverage of traffic safety issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us fund our next year of reporting. Thank you.