Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 26

• CTU VP Jackson Potter and UIC urban planning prof Kate Lowe: "Public education and transit benefit Chicagoans but aren’t being fully funded" (Tribune)

• Andrew Leahy: "Illinois Vehicle Mileage Tax—Fix The Roads And Fund The Future" (Forbes)

• Man, 42, died after another male stabbed him in the thigh during a quarrel around 7:49 PM on inbound Blue train near Rosemont. Suspect arrested. (CBS)

• Following hit-and-run killing of beloved Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus member Brendan Siddall, 26, UK's Daily Mail quoted SBC interview with witness

• Trains.com: "Union Pacific asks Surface Transportation Board to disallow some material from latest Metra filing"

• Tribune editorial: "Unionizing Uber and Lyft drivers may speed up their robotic replacement"

• Englewood natives Pha’Tal Perkins, Donya Smith discuss how annual "Roll N Peace" bike ride disproves the notion the Black people don't bike (The TRiiBE)

• CDOT's Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting tonight 6/26, 6-8 PM, DePaul Center, 1 E. Jackson, Concourse Level. Read previous coverage here.

• Station house music: Commuter Coffee Rave hosted by ATA, Metra, Hexe Coffee, BFF bikes & Keating Law, F 6/27. 7:30-9:30 AM, La Salle Station

• Metra will provide more UP-N and UP-W runs Sunday, 6/29 "to accommodate those planning to attend Chicago’s 54th Annual Pride Parade."

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,689 with $17,311 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!