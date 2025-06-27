Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 27

Sponsored by:

• Daily Line: "Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee hear from CPD, police reform advocates on pretextual stop policy"

• Pickup driver struck and injured teenage girl on bike last weekend at 110th/Central Park in Mt. Greenwood, briefly stayed on scene, then left (CBS)

• A few days before man fatally stabbed a Blue Line passenger on 6/25 near Rosemont, other men were stabbed, injured on Blue Line near Jeff Park (Nadig)

• "New EL Tracker app helps Chicago riders track their commute" (Columbia Chronicle)

• Block Club: "Damen Silos, Facing Demolition, Should Become Public Festival Grounds, Local Leaders Say"

• Letter: "Baggage handlers keep the airport moving, but there aren't enough of them at O'Hare" (Sun-Times)

• "CTA’s trains and buses are the most convenient ways to get to various sporting events, concerts, festivals and the annual Pride Parade in Lakeview"

• "Take Metra to the Oak Park Microbrew Review on Saturday, August 16."

