Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 27

9:00 AM CDT on June 27, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Daily Line: "Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee hear from CPD, police reform advocates on pretextual stop policy"

• Pickup driver struck and injured teenage girl on bike last weekend at 110th/Central Park in Mt. Greenwood, briefly stayed on scene, then left (CBS)

• A few days before man fatally stabbed a Blue Line passenger on 6/25 near Rosemont, other men were stabbed, injured on Blue Line near Jeff Park (Nadig)

• "New EL Tracker app helps Chicago riders track their commute" (Columbia Chronicle)

• Block Club: "Damen Silos, Facing Demolition, Should Become Public Festival Grounds, Local Leaders Say"

• Letter: "Baggage handlers keep the airport moving, but there aren't enough of them at O'Hare" (Sun-Times)

• "CTA’s trains and buses are the most convenient ways to get to various sporting events, concerts, festivals and the annual Pride Parade in Lakeview"

• "Take Metra to the Oak Park Microbrew Review on Saturday, August 16."

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,694 with $17,305 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

Politicians and some 100 advocates showed up for Rally to Fix and Fund Public Transit at Union Station, kicking off “Hot Transit Summer”

June 26, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 26

June 26, 2025
Metra

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 25

June 25, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

CTA seeks feedback, activists urge action at pop-ups

Riders share feedback with CTA at a series of pop-up "chats." But what improvements can be made until the $770M fiscal cliff is diverted?

June 24, 2025
Commuting

Some like it hot: Chicago heat wave biking tips revisited

One thing that's changed during the past seven years is how widespread electric personal mobility devices are in Chicago.

June 24, 2025
See all posts