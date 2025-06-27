For the umpteenth time, People for Bikes, Chicago is *not* one of the worst big cities for biking. But we’ve got lots of room for improvement.

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

Check out People For Bikes 2025 City Ratings report here.

Check out their 2025 ratings for Chicago here.

Happy Friday, Streetsblog Chicago readers. I've written about the Boulder-based advocacy nonprofit People for Bikes' unreasonably dismal ratings of our city's bikeability so many times, today I'm giving myself an assignment today to keep things interesting. I'll try to make this post completely snark-free. But please cut me some slack if I slip up once or twice.

In a nutshell, PFB's annual City Ratings report gave Chicago dreadful numbers in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. To take a glass-half-full attitude, this year the rating for the Windy City improved by 22 percent. That is, last year they gave us nine points out of a possible 100, and in 2025 they gave us 11 points. Beats going downhill, figuratively, right?

This year PFB ranked Chicago at 2,497th place out of 2,901 cities worldwide, putting us in the lower 14 percentile. We were ranked at 2,137th in the U.S., 512th in the Midwest, and 60th in Illinois. Are there really 58 municipalities in the Land of Lincoln that are more bike-friendly than our city, other than Evanston?

Divvy bike-share riders in Chicago's new Clark Street protected bike lane on the Near North Side in July 2024. CDOT later added curb protection. Photo: John Greenfield

As usual, Chicago's ranking among big U.S. cities is what's particularly dubious.

The ten-highest ranked burghs generally seem like non-bonkers choices, assuming you don't think it's weird to call each of NYC's five boroughs a "city." These are 1. Brooklyn 2. Minneapolis 3. Seattle 4. Queens (OK, are Archie Bunker's stomping grounds really that bike-friendly nowadays?) 5. San Francisco 6. St. Paul 7. New York City (OK, now I'm a little confused) 8. Portland 9. Philadelphia 10. Washington D.C.

Sure, I can respect the argument that these are currently better places to ride a bike than the Second City. But how about Cleveland (37-point rating out of 100 compared to Chicago's 11), Omaha (36 points), Atlanta (31), Los Angeles (25), or Jacksonville (18)?

As I've stated before, Jacksonville's higher ranking is particularly strange. In the late 2010s (I assume not much has changed since then), that Florida city had less than a third of Chicago's 1.7 percent bike mode share. Meanwhile, tragically, Jacksonville had about six times Chicago's bike fatality rate.

As was the case in previous years, these bizarre rating discrepancies are largely due to People for Bikes' policy of giving way too much weight to a city's default speed limit. Chicago's is 30 mph, but just about every peer city with a 25 limit got a better ranking, no matter how much worse street design, infrastructure, transportation policy, and bike fatality rates are in those places.

This chart shows Chicago and Portland, OR, had the same rating in 2018, but ours plummeted in 2020, when People for Bikes started giving more weight to speed limits. If we had lowered our default speed limit from 30 to 25, we'd have a similar ranking as the Rose City. Image: PFB

Due to our 30 mph default speed limit, this year as always, PFB's Bicycle Network Analysis tool classifies just about every street in Chicago that doesn't have a bikeway, including Sunnyside and Greenview in Uptown, the quiet sides streets in the photo at the top of this post, as "High Stress" routes.

On the bright side, the fact that Chicago's 30 mph speed limit is the main reason our city has such embarrassing City Ratings numbers is a helpful argument for lowering it to 25. That is, in fact something we badly need to do.

Last February, a proposed ordinance to lower the limit was voted down in 29 to 21 in the City Council. Data from peer cities that implemented 25 mph limits years ago strongly indicate that more Chicagoans will die in crashes as a result of this decision.

Leaving downtown Chicago via bikes and e-scooters on the Dearborn Street protected bike lane in River North. Photo: John Greenfield

Here's a quick recap of other things The City That Works needs to do to make cycling safer, whether or not People for Bikes give us credit for it.

• Continue installing plenty of bike lanes, with concrete-protected and/or raised lanes being the standard.

• Protected intersections must become the default, to lower the risk of turning motorsts hitting bike riders.

• Nix alderpersons' power to veto bike projects through aldermanic prerogative.

• Eliminate the need on for alders to use their discretionary "menu" money to fund bikeways, so lanes get installed in every district, not just bike-friendly ones.

• Focus on installing long, continuous low-stress bike routes citywide, instead of short snippets delineated by ward boundaries.

• Employ more Complete Streets planners and engineers at the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Screenshot of a video of Black Joy Ride's recent Chicago Juneteenth Ride from the Chicago Critical Mass Facebook page, used with permission.

Let's me wrap up this (fairly sarcasm-free so far, yes?) article with some of the responses to PFB's latest rating of Chicago as one of the very worst bike cities, from our Facebook followers.

Evan Druce: "Chicago Mayor's Office surely at this point you can get a majority of alders to lower the citywide speed limit to 25?"

Ashley Asmus: "As a former Minneapolis/St. Paul resident and current cyclist, I agree." Response to Asmus from Eric Bruce: "As someone who lived in other higher ranked cities, I strongly disagree."

Andrew Mack: "It's a pretty good city to bike in. It could be a lot better though. More needs to be done to make it a great walking city too. Good walking cities are usually good biking cities. Reducing the speed limit would be good for pedestrians, cyclists, etc."

Richard Ragmar Sammartino: "Great city to bike in, just not a safe city to bike in. Speed Limit, bike lanes with no intersection support, class-3 and higher electric vehicles speeding in bike lanes, wrong way traffic in bike lanes, pedestrians walking in bike lanes, drivers who do not understand Yield, etc, etc."

Alejandra Camacho: "More protected bike lanes would be better than an official speed limit that nobody follows anyways."

Riding an electric Divvy bike-share cycle on the the Lakefront Trail on the Near North Side during this week's heatwave.

Pete Curtner: "3/4 of my daily commute is lovely, or at least good enough, cause that’s on the [Lakefront Trail]. The part of my daily commute to get to the LFT is terror."

Read more of the Facebook responses here.

