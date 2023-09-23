Hit-and-run SUV driver killed female pedestrian in 5900 block of South King, next to Washington Park

Tragically, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a female pedestrian Thursday night on King Drive next to the Washington Park green space.

According to the Chicago Police Department's Community Alert, on Thursday, September 21, at about 10:47 PM, the driver of a southbound white SUV struck a woman in the street, mid-block in the 5900 block of South King Dive (400 E.) There King is a two-lane street with non-protected bike lanes on the west side of Washington Park. The motorist did not stop to render aid but continued south.

The community alert describes the victim as being 40-50 years old. As of yesterday, the Cook County medical examiner's office had not released her identity, pending notification of kin.

Image of the collision from the crash report.

The traffic crash report does not list the make, model, or owner of the SUV. It's narrative states that the victim, who did not have any identification, was taken to University of Chicago Hospitals in a Chicago Fire Department ambulance and pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. When responding officers arrived at the crash site, no one was on the scene, but there was blood on the road. The narrative states that the incident was not captured on security camera, and the Police Observation Device camera at 61st Street "was not operational at the time."

Neighbors told ABC Chicago said speeding is common on this stretch of King. "For them to just leave her laying in the street shows that the world that we live in is just some people just have no remorse and just have no conscience and that is really sad," Ta'Sha Barber told ABC.

