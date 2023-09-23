Hit-and-run SUV driver killed female pedestrian in 5900 block of South King, next to Washington Park
11:10 AM CDT on September 23, 2023
Tragically, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a female pedestrian Thursday night on King Drive next to the Washington Park green space.
According to the Chicago Police Department's Community Alert, on Thursday, September 21, at about 10:47 PM, the driver of a southbound white SUV struck a woman in the street, mid-block in the 5900 block of South King Dive (400 E.) There King is a two-lane street with non-protected bike lanes on the west side of Washington Park. The motorist did not stop to render aid but continued south.
The community alert describes the victim as being 40-50 years old. As of yesterday, the Cook County medical examiner's office had not released her identity, pending notification of kin.
The traffic crash report does not list the make, model, or owner of the SUV. It's narrative states that the victim, who did not have any identification, was taken to University of Chicago Hospitals in a Chicago Fire Department ambulance and pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. When responding officers arrived at the crash site, no one was on the scene, but there was blood on the road. The narrative states that the incident was not captured on security camera, and the Police Observation Device camera at 61st Street "was not operational at the time."
Neighbors told ABC Chicago said speeding is common on this stretch of King. "For them to just leave her laying in the street shows that the world that we live in is just some people just have no remorse and just have no conscience and that is really sad," Ta'Sha Barber told ABC.
Streetsblog Chicago Fatality Tracker
Pedestrian: 22
Bicyclist: 3
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.
2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases
- On September 21, 2023, the southbound driver of a white SUV fatally struck a female pedestrian, 40-50 years old, in the 5900 block of South King Drive, next to Washington Park.
- On September 18, 2023, the drivers of a sedan and a crossover SUV crashed at the intersection of Peterson and California avenues in West Ridge, and one of the vehicles veered towards an unidentified man on the sidewalk, killing him.
- On September 9, 2023, a hit-and-run sedan driver struck and killed a male pedestrian, 56, on the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard in Garfield Park.
- On August 23, 2023, an SUV driver with a suspended license failed to yield while making a turn from Hoyne Avenue onto Cermak Road and fatally struck Irene Celestino Devillino, 48, in the crosswalk.
- On August 20, 2023 a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck Ulysses Coleman, 38, in the 5200 block of North Avenue in Austin.
- On July 25, 2023 a hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian Soyfa Athamanah, 69, in 5100-block of N. Broadway in Uptown.
- On July 13, 2023, a man was fatally injured after he was dragged by a driver and he struck another motorist's car at 818 S. Pulaski Rd.
- On May 29, 2023, a hit-and-run driver killed Angela R. Mcknight, 49, crossing in the 1200 block of S. Independence Dr.
- On April 14, 2023, a Chrysler driver fatally struck a man, 59, on the 8800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham.
- On April 8, 2023, a turning sedan driver struck and killed Tracy Burton, 55, crossing the street at Laramie Avenue and Jackson Boulevard in Austin.
- On March 29,2023, a sedan driver struck and killed a male pedestrian, 46, on the 2000 block of North Cicero in Belmont Cragin.
- On March 25, 2023, a driver ran a stop sign at Washington and Green streets in the West Loop, fatally striking James Robert Thompson and fled the scene.
- On March 19, 2023, a left-turning van driver fatally struck Guo Ning Li, 78, in a crosswalk at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown.
- On February 20, 2023, a right-turning FedEx step van driver ran over and killed Marsha Frankel, 72, in a crosswalk at Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue in the South Loop.
- On February 14, 2023, a CTA bus driver fatally struck Kevin Herrera, 28, at at 47th Street and Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards.
- On February 7, 2023, a driver fatally struck Erik S. Wills, 49, on the 8800 block of South May Street in Gresham.
- On February 6, 2023, a motorist struck and killed Stevenson Mays, 59, on the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in West Englewood and fled the scene.
- On January 27, 2023, two drivers collided on the 5000 block of West Washington Street in Austin and fatally struck Jennifer Kelleher, 25, and then both fled the scene.
- On January 26, 2023, an SUV driver fatally struck an unidentified woman, 93, on the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue in Austin and fled the scene.
- On January 10, 2023, a sedan driver struck and killed an unidentified man, 33, on the 3500 block of West Lake Street in East Garfield Park and fled the scene.
- On January 3, 2023, a cargo van driver fatally struck Jaime Cuadra, 47, as he was exiting a vehicle on 87th Street in front of the Red Line station.
- On January 2, 2023, a 45-year-old man was crossing Lafayette Avenue at 79th Street in Chatham when a speeding driver ran a red, fatally struck him, and fled the scene on foot.
- On January 2, 2023, near 72nd Street and Damen Avenue in West Englewood, Roy Lee, 21, was getting into his car when a driver swerved into oncoming lanes, fatally struck Lee and hit three parked cars, then fled the scene on foot.
2023 Chicago bike fatalities
- On June 24, 2023, a left-turning driver fatally struck Józef Strus, 67, who was riding a bike at 57th Street and Natchez Avenue in Garfield Ridge.
- On June 7, 2023, bike rider Ron Mendoza, 43, died from injuries sustained in a July 5 crash with a car driver at Wrightwood Avenue and Pulaski Road in Logan Square.
- On May 7, 2023, bike rider Rick Lomas was traveling south on California Avenue in Humboldt Park when he was was fatally struck by a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driver who left the scene.
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
The Far SW Side’s 19th Ward has almost no bike lanes, but it’s getting several more pedestrian islands
While the the district is getting almost no bike lanes as part of the Chicago cycling Strategy, this month it got some new pedestrian infrastructure.
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 22
Protected bike lanes are coming to Dearborn, Clark, and – maybe someday – Wells on Near North Side
Dearborn is getting northbound PBLs north of Kinzie, and Clark is getting southbound ones, but Wells Street will have to wait.