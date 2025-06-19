Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 19

Sponsored by:

• CTA: "Mayor Johnson Announces Four New, Fully Accessible CTA Red Line Stations Will Open July 20"

• Block Club: "Smoking On CTA Trains Is 'Pervasive' — And It’s Time For A Crackdown" says downtown alder, rumored mayoral hopeful Bill Conway (34th)

• Metra getting $104M in CMAQ grants for rehab of Van Buren station, 3 electric-powered switch locomotives, and upgrades Edgebrook stop

• At least 2 drivers were involved in crash that critically injured pedestrian Thursday around 2:23 on Eisenhower near Pulaski Road (ABC)

•"Mayor plans to veto an ordinance allowing Chicago Police Superintendent to impose a teenage curfew with just 30 minutes' notice." (Crain's)

• Tribune editorial: New state budget quietly included a $5M subsidy for NASCAR. SBC has noted the event glorifies driving, delays other modes.

• Tribune Letter: With proposed city [ride-hail] ordinance now pulled and discussions moving to state level, we have a real opportunity to get this right."

• New doc video "Chicago! A Mutual Aid Story," features Burrito Brigade Chicago and local bike advocates (@sharrows.bsky.social‬)

• CTA: "Public Transit is the Ultimate Choice to Travel to Juneteenth Festivities Across Chicago"

• Join Active Transportation Alliance and Metra for a morning rave Friday, 6/27, 7:30–9:30 AM inside a Metra railcar parked at LaSalle Station, Track 8

