Asphalt will be used for fun activities this Sunday at North Center’s Berenice Bash pop-up, a possible preview of permanent open space

There's a thunderstorm in Chicago as I type this, but this Sunday, June 22, will be sunny and clear, great conditions for turning parking space into people space. That's what happening at the first of three monthly Bernice Bash pop-up events this summer, taking place from noon to 4 p.m.at a little-used City-owned parking lot at the northwest Berenice (3830 N.) and Lincoln Avenues in North Center.

The first gathering, called "Get Up and Move," focuses on fun physical activity, with activities for all ages, including beginner-friendly fitness classes, a ninja-inspired obstacle course, and soccer dribbling drill with Chicago Fire staffers. You'll also be able to take a test ride on electric bikes and get a bike tune-up for a fee. See the full schedule of activities at the bottom of this post.

The 47th Ward, represented by Ald. Matt Martin, is organizing the happenings. Partners include State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-6th), State Rep. Anne Williams (D-11th), North Center Neighbors Association, North Center Chamber of Commerce, and Martyrs music venue, just north of the lot at 3855 N. Lincolns.

A recent aerial photo shows the parking lot was almost empty. Image: Google Maps

"The genesis of the Berenice Bash was that this parking is severely underused, with about 6 percent of the spaces occupied, except during sold-out shows at Martyrs," explained 47th Ward Chief of Staff Josh Mark. "Several years ago, maybe 2021, the City eyed this lot as one they wanted to sell for redevelopment. But there was not really enough land to accommodate a fully affordable development – the City usually wants to see at least about 50 units for that."

Ultimately, Ald. Martin did not approve the land sale. "There's a lot of development going on in North Center right now, but not a lot of open space," Mark said. "So the alder said, what if instead of exploiting the land for a quick buck, this became publicly accessible open space?"

Mark said this Sunday's event will feature tabling by many local organizations, free pilates and improve classes, and an appearance by the Chicago Department of Transportation's SAFE Ambassadors. The pop-up on Sunday, July 27 is called "Live on Lincoln" and will essentially be a mini music festival with acts booked by Martyrs. The gathering on Sunday, August 24 is titled "Get Crafty" and will feature an artisan's market, and classes on craft-making.

Flyer for this Sunday's Berenice Bash.

"We're trying to get people to reimagine this place as something that benefits the community, and benefits people's wealth as well," Mark said. He added that Rep. Williams has secured $500,000 in state money to improve the space, and Ald. Martin thinks another half a million could be allocated. "We're interested in a full-on park or plaza, or maybe it would be part-time parking and part-time public space. If folks buy into this idea, the world is our oyster."

"It's really important that we create and maintain our available open spaces," Mark added. Under Ald. Martin's predecessor Ameya Pawar, the block of Belle Plaine Avenue (4100 N.) between Lincoln and Damen (2000 W.) avenues was converted to a plaza with a performance space, called Northcenter Town Square. Mark also noted that popular Kempf Plaza, the product of a similar pedestrianization years ago at Giddings Street (4730 N.) in Lincoln Square, was repaved last year. He added the rehab of the plaza at the Western Brown Line station at Leland (4700 N.) and Western (2400 W.) is nearing completion

Northcenter Town Square during a farmers market, looking west on Belle Plaine. Photo: John Greenfield

Here's a full list, provided by the 47th Ward, of what's going on at the "Get Up and Play" pop-up this Sunday, noon to p.m, at Berenice and Lincoln.

All Day Activities

Ninja Warriors Obstacle Course

Soccer Drills with the Chicago Fire

Bounce House

Test Ride E-Bikes or Tune Up Your Bike ( for a fee

Try out a Rowing Machine

Free Fitness Classes

12 PM - 12:30 PM: Dance Cardio with Free MVMT

12:30 PM - 1 PM: Strength Foundations with Nate Baskin

1 PM - 1:30 PM: Family Friendly Improv with Home Comedy Theatre

1:30 PM - 2 PM: Dance Basics with Louis Stallone

2 PM - 2:30 PM: Dance Cardio with Free MVMT

2:30 PM - 3 PM: Functional Strength with Brush Park Gym

3 PM - 3:30 PM: Dance Cardio with Free MVMT

3:30 PM - 4 PM: Intro to Boxing with Royal Boxing

>> Reserve Your Spot <<

Giveaways

Chicago Cubs Hoodies (one size fits all)

Brookfield Zoo Passes from Commissioner Degnen

Baseball Trading Cards for Kids from Elite Sports Cards

Bowling Passes from Waveland Bowl

*Giveaways available while supplies last.

Other Vendors

Lunch sandwiches and cold brew from Mimi’s on Lincoln

Chicago SAFE Ambassadors

Pedalheads

Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club

Concordia Place

State Representative Ann Williams

State Senator Feigenholtz

Orange Shoe Personal Fitness

Read more about the Bernice Bash series on Ald. Matt Martin's website.

