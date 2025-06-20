Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 20

Sponsored by:

• Tribune: "Johnson’s admin never undertook formalized national search for new CTA prez despite mayor saying last month that his office had done so"

• So does that mean that Ald. Moore (17) was wrong when he said CTA board members who didn't support Johnson's prez pick would be "backbiting snakes"?

• Coincidence? Shortly after Trib article came out, CTA announced "Regional Day Pass, allowing unlimited rides on CTA, Metra and Pace in a single day."

• Tribune op-ed: Host of City Club talk on the subject, BGA's David Greising: "Where does transit funding and oversight stand in Chicago? Should we panic?"

• Active Trans ED Amy Rynell: "NITA ride? Get the scoop on the Sustainable Transit for Northern Illinois Act "

• Daily Line: "Resolution [from rumored mayoral hopeful Ald. Bill Conway (34th)] calls on CTA to improve anti-smoking enforcement, provide complaint data"

• Metra breaks ground on 95th St./CSU Station rehab (Urbanize)

• Elk Grove Village will fine kids under 16 $50-100 for riding an e-bike or e-scooter. No word on what the fine is for underaged driving. (WGN)

• "Pedaling for a cause: Massive Chicago bike ride supports kids with cancer" (FOX)

