Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 18

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of yesterday's City Club panel featuring key players in the transit fiscal cliff drama (Crain's)

• Metra CEO Derwinski discusses the upcoming budget cuts, Metra’s motive power fleet, and the future of passenger rail in Chicago (Railfan & Railroad)

• Private ambulance driver rear-ended CTA bus Tuesday around 10:15 AM near Michigan/Roosevelt, causing minor injuries to 7 passengers (ABC)

• "Chicago aldermen calling for CTA to enforce smoking ban." Maybe a new courtesy campaign PSA would be helpful? (CBS)

• Video shows moment semi driver blocked Metra BNSF line, causing crash that delayed train service for hours (CBS)

• In case it wasn't already obvious, a new CTA cartoon explains why you shouldn't go down to 'L' tracks to pick up your phone.

• Capitol Fax editor posted that our recent guest op-ed about the transit fiscal cliff was "doing harm by of spreading misinformation." Here's our response.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,277 with $17,723 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!