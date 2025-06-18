Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 18

9:28 AM CDT on June 18, 2025

• More coverage of yesterday's City Club panel featuring key players in the transit fiscal cliff drama (Crain's)

• Metra CEO Derwinski discusses the upcoming budget cuts, Metra’s motive power fleet, and the future of passenger rail in Chicago (Railfan & Railroad)

• Private ambulance driver rear-ended CTA bus Tuesday around 10:15 AM near Michigan/Roosevelt, causing minor injuries to 7 passengers (ABC)

• "Chicago aldermen calling for CTA to enforce smoking ban." Maybe a new courtesy campaign PSA would be helpful? (CBS)

• Video shows moment semi driver blocked Metra BNSF line, causing crash that delayed train service for hours (CBS)

• In case it wasn't already obvious, a new CTA cartoon explains why you shouldn't go down to 'L' tracks to pick up your phone.

• Capitol Fax editor posted that our recent guest op-ed about the transit fiscal cliff was "doing harm by of spreading misinformation." Here's our response.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

