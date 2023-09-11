Hit-and-run car driver killed male pedestrian, 56, on stretch of Independence crossing Eisenhower

Sadly, a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck a 56-year-old male pedestrian Saturday night on a multilane stretch of Independence Boulevard where it crosses the Eisenhower Expressway in the East Garfield Park community.

According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement, on Saturday, September 9, at about 8:18 p.m. police responded to the crash and found the victim in the roadway of the 500 block of South Independence (3800 W.), which crosses the expressway. The driver who struck him fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered trauma to the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, his ID has not been released, pending notification of kin.

This segment of Independence has three lanes in each direction, which encourages speeding.

The 500 block of South Independence Boulevard has separated northbound and southbound lanes and crosses the Eisenhower Expressway. Image: Google Maps

A CPD community alert about the case says witnesses said the vehicle may have been a four-door silver sedan, either a Chevrolet or Chrysler, with tinted windows. The driver reportedly fled the scene westbound on Congress Parkway (500 S.)

People with information about the case are asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Image of the collision from the traffic crash report.

The traffic crash report provides more info about what reportedly happened. "Upon arrival... responding officers observed the body of deceased pedestrian... lying on the roadway of the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Congress Parkway." It states that multiple 911 callers said there was a body lying on the ground and an unknown driver struck a pedestrian. "R/Os were unable to find [Police Observation Device] cameras that recorded the incident."

The report mentions that the victim lived about one mile northeast of the crash site, on the other side of the Garfield Park green space. While the report mentions his name, Streetsblog Chicago generally does not publish the identities of people involved in fatal crashes until they are released by the authorities.

Streetsblog Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 20

Bicyclist: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

