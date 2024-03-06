CPD: SUV driver struck and killed man “sitting in street” next to Marquette Park green space.

Sadly, a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck a man police said was "sitting in the street" early Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement, around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, the man was seated in the roadway on the 3100 block of West Marquette Road (6700 S.) The driver of a dark-colored SUV struck him and then fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the crash site.
Today a police spokesperson told Streetsblog no charges or citations have been filed. The victim's ID had not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner, pending notification of kin.
Anyone with info the case should call CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or dial 911 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.
Chicago Fatality Tracker
Pedestrian: 5
Bicyclist: 0
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.
