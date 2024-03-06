Skip to Content
Pedestrian Fatality

CPD: SUV driver struck and killed man “sitting in street” next to Marquette Park green space.

The victim was at least the fifth person on foot killed on a Chicago street this year.

6:42 PM CST on March 6, 2024

The 3100 block of West Marquette Road, next to Marquette Park, looking west. Image: Google Maps

Sadly, a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck a man police said was "sitting in the street" early Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement, around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, the man was seated in the roadway on the 3100 block of West Marquette Road (6700 S.) The driver of a dark-colored SUV struck him and then fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Today a police spokesperson told Streetsblog no charges or citations have been filed. The victim's ID had not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner, pending notification of kin.

Anyone with info the case should call CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or dial 911 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.

Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 5

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On March 3, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck a man police said was "sitting in the street" on the 3100 block of West Marquette Road in Chicago Lawn.

• On February 22, 2024, a driver fatally struck a male pedestrian, 52, who was crossing South King Drive at 47th Street in the Grand Boulevard community.

• On February 8, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver ran a red and fatally struck a Jiekun Xu, 68, as she crossed Pulaski Road at 44th Street in Archer Heights.

• On January 21, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed David Marshall Hoyle III, 35, as he crossed 95th Street at Union Avenue in Washington Heights. 

• On January 7, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Jason Kardish, 40, as he crossed Ashland Avenue at Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park.

