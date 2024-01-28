Skip to Content
Pedestrian Fatality

Hit-and-run SUV driver killed Hoyle David Marshall III, 35, as he crossed 95th in Washington Heights

10:19 PM CST on January 28, 2024

95th Street and Union Avenue, looking West. Image: Google Maps

Sadly, an SUV driver recently struck and killed Hoyle David Marshall III as he walked across 95th Street at Union Avenue in the Washington Heights community on the Far South Side, then fled the scene.

According to the initial Chicago Police Department report, on Sunday, January 21 around 2:30 a.m., Marshall was crossing 95th southbound near Union (700 S.). 95th is a four-lane road at this location, which encourages speeding. The site is in the 21st Ward, which is represented by recently elected Ald. Ronnie Mosley.

The westbound driver of a gray Dodge Durango SUV struck Marshall and did not stop to render aid. As of today, no one was in custody.

Marshall, who lived near the crash site, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene soon after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Surveillance camera images of the vehicle.

Last Monday, the CPD released surveillance camera images of the SUV whose driver is believed to have committed the crime. According to police, the SUV's front hood and bumper was damaged, and the driver fled south on Halsted Street (800 W.) from 95th.

Image of the collision from the traffic crash report.

The traffic crash report provides more info about what reportedly happened. It says that after arriving at the crash scene, responding officers saw Marshall lying in the street at 708 W. 95th St., and there was vehicle debris around the area.

A CTA bus driver told officers that he had been traveling west and stopped at Union, and Marshall exited the bus from the rear door and began crossing 95th to the east of the bus, the report says. After the motorist struck Marshall, the driver headed south on Halsted and was last seen on Halsted around 98th Place and 99th Street.

Those with information on the case should call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Alternately, anonymous tips can be left at CPDtip.com.

Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 2

Bicyclist: 0

2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

• On January 21, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Hoyle David Marsall III, 35, crossing the street at 95th Street and Union Avenue in Washington Heights. 

• On January 7, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Jason Kardish, 40, as he crossed Ashland Avenue at Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park.

