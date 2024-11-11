Skip to Content
Bicycle Fatalities

Hit-and-run Jeep driver fatally struck man, 64, riding bike in Pilsen, 3rd Chicago bike death this year

Meanwhile, discussion of the neighborhood's El Paseo rails-to-trails proposal, shelved in 2022 by concerns it might speed up housing displacement, is starting again with a meeting this Wednesday.

6:49 PM CST on November 11, 2024

The 1900 block of South Union Avenue, looking north. Image: Google Maps

Although so far this year there have been relatively few bike fatalities on Chicago Streets, tragically there recently was a third one. Last month, a hit-and-run Jeep driver struck a man, 64, riding a bike last month in Pilsen, and the victim died from his injuries last week.

According to the Chicago Police Department, on Sunday, October 27, at around 4:15 a.m. the bike rider was cycling in the 1900 block of South Union Avenue (700 W.), next to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The Jeep driver struck the man and fled the scene, police said. As of today, the motorist has not been apprehended.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a head injury, according to CPD. He was pronounced dead last Wednesday, November 6, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, which has not yet released his identity.

Commentary on the crash on Twitter.

In related news, this morning Block Club Chicago's Francia Garcia Hernandez reported that there will be a community meeting about how to upgraded a disused rail corridor that runs through Pilsen and Little Village. Several years ago, the Chicago Department of Transportation proposed building El Paseo, a rails-to-trails greenway to facilitate safe biking and pedestrian activity.

The prosed rails-to-trails corridor along the disused Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line. Image: CDOT via Block Club Chicago

After community members voiced concerns that the project might accelerate gentrification and raise housing prices in these neighborhoods, the idea was shelved in 2022. According to Block Club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said the new hearing is an opportunity for people in the community to reconsider the rails-to-trails idea and brainstorm ways to make it more beneficial for current residents.

The Paseo corridor. Photo: John Geenfield

The meeting will take place this Wednesday, November 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Joseph Jungman Stem Magnet School, 1746 S. Miller St., in an open house format, with attendees invited to view display boards and talk to CDOT staffers.

Fatality Tracker: 2024 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 20

Bicyclist: 3

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

