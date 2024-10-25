Recent pedestrian fatality cases on Chicago streets

To help ensure our map and list of 2024 Chicago pedestrian and bike fatality cases is up-to-date, here are 2024 cases that we have not previously covered on Streetsblog. This post may be updated with more information in the future.

SUV driver fatally struck Patricia Mae Brzozowski, 75, in New City

This is case was apparently not reported in by other news outlets. However, Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance recently notified me about this incident, which was listed in his Chicago Crash Browser, based on Chicago Police Department data. The browser can be accessed through his personal blog Steven Can Plan.

According to the traffic crash report, on Tuesday, June 18, around 3:35 p.m., responding officers were called to 4617 S. Hermitage Avenue. The driver of a 2016 Ford Escape SUV told a witness that "he may have clipped" Brzozowsk.

The crash site, 4617 S. Hermitage Ave. Image: Google Maps

Brzozowski, who lived nearby, complained of shoulder and ankle pain, the report states. At Holy Cross Hospital hospital it was found that she had a right ankle fracture. She was pronounced dead at the hospital on June 24.

Read an obituary for Brzozowski here.

Hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck man in East Garfield Park

On Saturday, October 5, around 12:10 a.m., a man was was walking in the street in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue (3800 W.) police said. A northbound motorist in a silver sedan hit him and fled the scene, police said.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, the victim died from his injuries. As of early October, his identity had not been released, pending notification of kin.

Image of the vehicle released by CPD.

Police released images of the vehicle from the crash, which was silver-colored and possibly a Nissan Maxima. It had a broken left mirror and shattered windshield, as well as damage to the left-front bumper.

Image of the vehicle released by CPD.

Today, police said there are no updates on the case, but it is still under investigation.

Car driver fatally struck woman, 65, crossing street in Hegewisch

On Sunday, October 20, around 3:45 p.m., a 65-year-old woman was crossing the street at 135th Street and Avenue O in Hegewisch, police said. A Chevrolet driver, 23 struck the pedestrian.

135th Street and Avenue O in Hegewisch, looking south. Image: Google Maps

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Centers, and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The motorist was ticketed for distracted driving, according to police.



Fatality Tracker: 2024 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 20

Bicyclist: 2

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On Sunday, October 20, a distracted car driver fatally struck a woman, 65, crossing Avenue O in Hegewisch.

• On Saturday, October 5, a hit-and run Sedan driver fatally struck a man walking in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park.

• On August 17, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver fatally struck James Reed Tillman, as he was crossing the street in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park.

• On August 17, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck 33-year-old Taras Mykhailenko on the 3300 block of North Harlem Avenue in the Dunning community.

• On August 6, 2024, a semi driver struck and killed a woman near Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On July 29, 2024, an SUV driver, who apparently was entering a parking, lot fatally struck Jimmy L. Jones, 70 near 89th Street and Loomis Avenue in Gresham.

• On July 22, 2024, a car driver ran over and killed a male victim near 115th Street and Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park.

• On June 18, a SUV driver fatally struck Patricia Mae Brzozowski, 75, at 4617 S. Hermitage Ave. in New City.

• On July 17, 2024, a semi driver fatally struck an unidentified male walking at the southwest corner of Lower Wacker Drive and Lower Michigan Avenue in the Loop and left the scene.

• On July 13, 2024, a car driver struck Steven Moore, 63, at 107th Street and Emerald Avenue in Rosedale, turned around, and fatally ran him over again.

• On June 2, 2024, a pickup truck driver fatally struck Xyaire Askew, 4, at 82nd Street and Harper Avenue in Avalon Park.

• On May 15, 2024, a hit-and-run trucker struck and killed Karl Hall, 44, at he walked across Halsted Street at Maxwell Street in University Village.

• On March 31, 2024, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles "Charlie" Mills, 56, in the 6400 block of South Pulaski Road in West Lawn.

• On March 3, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck a man police said was "sitting in the street" on the 3100 block of West Marquette Road in Chicago Lawn.

• On February 25, 2024, a pickup driver failed to yield while making a left turn, fatally striking married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75, in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer and McVicker avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On February 22, 2024, a driver fatally struck a male pedestrian, 52, who was crossing South King Drive at 47th Street in the Grand Boulevard community.

• On February 8, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver ran a red and fatally struck Jiekun Xu, 68, as she crossed Pulaski Road at 44th Street in Archer Heights.

• On January 21, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed David Marshall Hoyle III, 35, as he crossed 95th Street at Union Avenue in Washington Heights.

• On January 7, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Jason Kardish, 40, as he crossed Ashland Avenue at Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park.

2024 Chicago bike fatality cases

• On September 2, 2024, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Robert "Bob" Levin, 61, at 2444 N. Ashland Avenue in Lincoln Park.

• On August 24, 2024, a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck John Ward, 55, at Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue in the East Garfield Park community.

