Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man, 44, in North Lawndale

Sadly, last week, an SUV driver struck and killed a 44-year-old male man in Chicago's North Lawndale community and fled the scene.

According to a Chicago Police Department Community Bulletin, on Wednesday, November 7, around 6:45 p.m. the pedestrian was in the street on the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue (3600 W.)

The speeding southbound driver of a "dark red or maroon colored 2012 four-door Kia Sorento SUV, bearing Illinois plate EB88421" fatally struck the victim, the CPD bulletin states. The motorist drove off without rendering aid.

Image of the vehicle whose driver allegedly killed the pedestrian and fled, from a security camera, via the CPD Community Bulletin.

The Illinois Traffic Crash Report, completed by responding officers, provides more details about what reportedly happened. It states that the crash took place at 1306 S. Central Park Ave., just south of 13th Street.

Rendering of the collision from the crash report.

The report narrative says that when police arrived the victim was already in the back of a Chicago Fire Department ambulance. The officers conducted an interview with a witness, who said the driver briefly stopped after the crash before fleeing south on Central Park.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m.

CPD asks people with information about the case to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or provide an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com

and use the reference number JH523691. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Fatality Tracker: 2024 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 21

Bicyclist: 3

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On November 27, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck a man, 44, in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue in North Lawndale and fled the scene.

• On November 20, 2024, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck Tanja Annzionetta Safforld, 54, at Marquette Road and Western Avenue in Marquette Park.

• On October 20, 2024, a distracted car driver fatally struck a woman, 65, crossing Avenue O in Hegewisch.

• On October 5, 2024, a hit-and run Sedan driver fatally struck a man walking in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park.

• On August 17, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver fatally struck James Reed Tillman, as he was crossing the street in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park.

• On August 17, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck 33-year-old Taras Mykhailenko on the 3300 block of North Harlem Avenue in the Dunning community.

• On August 6, 2024, a semi driver struck and killed a woman near Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On July 29, 2024, an SUV driver, who apparently was entering a parking, lot fatally struck Jimmy L. Jones, 70 near 89th Street and Loomis Avenue in Gresham.

• On July 22, 2024, a car driver ran over and killed a male victim near 115th Street and Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park.

• On July 17, 2024, a semi driver fatally struck an unidentified male walking at the southwest corner of Lower Wacker Drive and Lower Michigan Avenue in the Loop and left the scene.

• On July 13, 2024, a car driver struck Steven Moore, 63, at 107th Street and Emerald Avenue in Rosedale, turned around, and fatally ran him over again.

• On June 18, a SUV driver fatally struck Patricia Mae Brzozowski, 75, at 4617 S. Hermitage Ave. in New City.

• On June 2, 2024, a pickup truck driver fatally struck Xyaire Askew, 4, at 82nd Street and Harper Avenue in Avalon Park.

• On May 15, 2024, a hit-and-run trucker struck and killed Karl Hall, 44, at he walked across Halsted Street at Maxwell Street in University Village.

• On March 31, 2024, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles "Charlie" Mills, 56, in the 6400 block of South Pulaski Road in West Lawn.

• On March 3, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck a man police said was "sitting in the street" on the 3100 block of West Marquette Road in Chicago Lawn.

• On February 25, 2024, a pickup driver failed to yield while making a left turn, fatally striking married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75, in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer and McVicker avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On February 22, 2024, a driver fatally struck a male pedestrian, 52, who was crossing South King Drive at 47th Street in the Grand Boulevard community.

• On February 8, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver ran a red and fatally struck Jiekun Xu, 68, as she crossed Pulaski Road at 44th Street in Archer Heights.

• On January 21, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed David Marshall Hoyle III, 35, as he crossed 95th Street at Union Avenue in Washington Heights.

• On January 7, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Jason Kardish, 40, as he crossed Ashland Avenue at Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park.

2024 Chicago bike fatality cases

• On October 27, 2024, a hit-and-run Jeep driver fatally struck a man, 64, in the 1900 block of South Union Avenue in Pilsen.

• On September 2, 2024, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Robert "Bob" Levin, 61, at 2444 N. Ashland Avenue in Lincoln Park.

• On August 24, 2024, a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck John Ward, 55, at Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue in the East Garfield Park community.

