Allegedly intoxicated driver struck and killed woman, 25, on the sidewalk Tuesday around 4:15 AM in North Lawndale

Tragically, early this morning, a female driver, 21, who was reportedly intoxicated, fatally struck a woman, 25, on the sidewalk in North Lawndale.

According to the initial Chicago Police Department report, around 4:15 a.m. this morning, a 21-year-old woman was driving an Acura MDX sedan north in an alley near 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue in North Lawndale. She made a westbound left turn at 13th and then struck the curb and veered onto the sidewalk, striking the victim.

The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the CPD said. The motorist sustained a leg injury and was transported to Mt. Sinai in fair condition. She was placed into custody.

Today around 11:30 a.m., a CPD spokesperson said charges were pending against the driver.

Image from the Illinois Traffic Crash Report.

The Illinois Traffic Crash Report, completed by responding CPD officers, provides more details about what reportedly happened. It says the driver and the pedestrian both lived near the crash site.

The narrative of the crash report says that when responding officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the motorist, "she admitted to driving the vehicle and stated that she was being chased by another [driver] and [the victim] was running away on foot when she drove through the grass and struck the fence and flipped her car and landed on [the pedestrian]."

The narrative concludes that the driver "will be processed for DUI charges."

Fatality Tracker: 2025 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 7

Bicyclist: 0

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2025 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On January 5, 2025, a Jeep driver fatally struck Alex Rivera, 32, in the 2600 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn community area.

• On January 24, 2025, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, on the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in West Town.

• On February 1, 2025, a truck driver struck and killed Hattie Mickell, 76, walking in the street on the 0-100 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On March 14, 2025, a motorcycle rider fatally struck Camryn Green, 26, as she crossed the street in the 6500 block of Higgins Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On March 17, 2025, a sedan driver sideswiped another car, then jumped the curb and fatally struck Jamie Cerney, 38, on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of West 63rd Street in Clearing.

• On April 7, 2025, a pickup driver fatally struck a 72-year-old man trying to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road in the Loop.

• On April 29, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated sedan driver fatally struck a woman, 25, on the sidewalk near 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue in North Lawndale.

