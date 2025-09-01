Tragically, City records and news stations reported six more Chicago pedestrian fatalities in 2025 than Streetsblog has previously covered

Chicago Police Department and Chicago Department of Transportation records, as well as local news reports, provided information about six more pedestrian deaths not previously covered in Streetsblog's Fatality Tracker posts.

I usually learn about traffic deaths while doing Google News searches for media coverage of these cases for our Today's Headlines posts every weekday morning. I also check CPD's list of Media Major Incident Notifications, which includes traffic crashes. In addition, I look at the Monthly Fatal Crash Summaries prepared by CDOT, which are generally published a few weeks after the month featured in a given report. There is no summary yet for August 2025.

Here are the six cases I recently learned about through these methods.

• On March 13, 2025, around 7 p.m., a hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian in an alley at 1145 N. Harding Ave. in the Humboldt Park community area, according to CDOT records based on preliminary CPD data.

• On June 10, 2025, around 5:42 p.m., the left-turning driver of a large vehicle leaving a parking lot fatally struck a pedestrian mid-block at 4823 W. Diversey Ave. in Belmont Cragin, according to CDOT records based on preliminary CPD data.

• On July 31, 2025, around 6:53 p.m., a Chevy driver fatally struck a female pedestrian near 63rd and Morgan streets in Englewood. The driver was arrested and charges were pending, ABC Chicago reported.

• On August 3, 2025, around 3:23 a.m., a man, 31, was found unresponsive in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue in Gresham and later pronounced dead, the victim of a hit-and-run driver, according to the CPD.

• On August 6, 2025, around 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck a pedestrian in the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue in Rogers Park, CBS Chicago reported. Police said the vehicle was a dark grey 2018 Buick Encore with Illinois License Plate number CQ19696.

• On August 9, 2025, around 3:20 a.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver ran a stoplight and fatally struck Jermaine Martin, 22 in a crosswalk on the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park community, ABC Chicago reported. Police have released images of the vehicle, a silver Toyota 4Runner, thought to be a 2014 and 2024 model.

Images of the Toyota 4Runner from the Gage Park crash. Images: CPD

Fatality Tracker: 2025 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 19

Bicyclist: 2

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2025 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On January 5, 2025, a Jeep driver fatally struck Alex Rivera, 32, in the 2600 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn community area.

• On January 24, 2025, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, on the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in West Town.

• On February 1, 2025, a truck driver struck and killed Hattie Mickell, 76, walking in the street on the 0-100 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On March 14, 2025, a motorcycle rider fatally struck Camryn Green, 26, as she crossed the street in the 6500 block of Higgins Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On March 17, 2025, a sedan driver sideswiped another car, then jumped the curb and fatally struck Jamie Cerney, 38, on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of West 63rd Street in Clearing.

• On April 7, 2025, a pickup driver fatally struck a 72-year-old man trying to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road in the Loop.

• On April 29, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated sedan driver fatally struck a woman, 25, on the sidewalk near 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue in North Lawndale.

• On May 13, 2025, an allegedly drunk SUV driver fatally struck a man, 76, on the 7000 South block of Western Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and fled the scene.

• On May 16, 2025, a semi truck reportedly disobeyed his traffic signal when making a right turn and ran over and killed a 44-year-old man in the crosswalk at Cermak and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

• On May 24, 2025, an SUV driver failed to yield while making a left turn, causing a crash and fatally striking Maria Ochoa, 88, at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On June 21, 2025, a hit-and-run car sedan struck and killed Brendan Siddall, 26 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Waveland Avenue in Lakeview.

• On July 13, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated driver fatally struck Rosa Hernandez, 69, at Roosevelt Road and Halsted Street on the Near West Side.

• On July 19, 2025 a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, and seriously injured her fiancé, Mauricio Leyva, 21, at Cullerton and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

2025 Chicago bike fatality cases

• On May 26, 2025, a Hummer SUV driver fatally struck Yader Castaneda, 18, at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

• On Saturday, July 5, 2025, a hit-and-run Audi driver fatally struck Shaheed Muhammed, 56, on his bicycle at 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood. The victim died from his injuries on Thursday, July 10.

