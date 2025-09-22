A driver struck and killed Anakin Perez, 9, in the street in front of his Chicago school. How do we make sure that never happens again?

By Molly Brown

In the aftermath of 9–year-old Anakin Perez’s traffic death last week, I visited the street in front of McNair Elementary, where he spent his final moments alive. Many commentators on online news articles didn’t see a story here—a boy ran between parked cars, out into traffic and died when he was struck by a car. He should have been taught to be more careful.

But when you’re standing on Walton St next to McNair, it’s hard to believe a pedestrian could be killed here. It’s a one-way residential street with a single traffic lane and parked cars along both sides. Multiple 20 mph school zone signs are posted along the block. There are two speed humps. The car that struck Anakin—a Chevy Malibu small sedan—was a far cry from the massive SUV death machines that are involved in so many pedestrian and cyclist fatalities across the country. So given these facts, one can’t help but ask: how did this happen? How is Anakin not alive and recovering from injuries, or feeling relief that it was a near-miss? Why is a kid who tried to cross a small street in front of his school gone forever?

Anakin is dead because efforts to ensure safe school zones in Chicago have been woefully inadequate. We failed Anakin. It is incumbent on us to discuss what went wrong at McNair Elementary, and what we can do better at all school zones across the city. As a rubric, we can use what’s known as the E’s of transportation safety, specifically in this case: Enforcement, Engineering, Education and Encouragement.

Enforcement

Both parties in this crash appeared to be breaking traffic laws. Anakin was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk. The driver of the car was driving distractedly and possibly speeding. Could more enforcement of traffic laws in this school zone have helped?

Crossing guards and police officers in school zones enforce compliance with traffic laws. On Thursday, parents at the school pleaded for more crossing guards. McNair has just one CPS-employed crossing guard, stationed at an intersection northwest of the school, at Lamon and Augusta. There are none stationed on Walton, the street the school faces.

While crossing guards perform an admirable service and it’s understandable that the McNair community would want more of them, Anakin was not near an intersection when he crossed the street. A guard at an intersection would likely not have been able to notice him mid-block and stop him from entering the street. And there is simply no funding for additional crossing guards. Facing a massive budget crunch this year, CPS had to cut 100 guard positions and trim hours for workers in the Safe Passages program, alongside many other austerity measures.

To address the potential speeding on the part of the driver, enforcement of the 20 mph speed limit would require regular ticketing by police, or automated ticketing via speed cameras. The latter has been a controversial issue among Chicagoans, but speed safety cameras nationwide have been proven to reduce driver speed, crashes, injuries and death. There are speed cameras near some schools in the city, enforcing the 20 mph limit from 7 am - 4 pm, Monday through Friday. However, there do not appear to be any speed cameras in the entire Austin neighborhood area, let alone near McNair Elementary.

Engineering

With its speed humps and neon yellow school zone signs, it might seem like McNair has good safety infrastructure in place on Walton St. But while speed humps do force the driver to slow down while traveling over them, drivers are often observed speeding between humps to “make up for lost time.” It was in the section between speed humps on Walton where the Chevy driver hit Anakin.

In a clear safety feature on Walton, there are several school zone speed limit signs posted along the street. But in the modern era of street design, engineers are recognizing that the physical features of a road can reduce vehicle speeds more effectively than a speed limit sign. Narrowed car lanes, added bike lanes, and pedestrian infrastructure such as curb bump-outs, refuge islands and raised crosswalks, all send drivers a message that there are vulnerable road users to be aware of in the area. Speed should be reduced and awareness heightened for people on foot or on bikes. The Chicago Department of Transportation recognizes this, which is why these are the features prioritized in their School Zone Improvement projects.

A mid-block crosswalk, in particular, is a safety feature that could have saved Anakin’s life. Walton Street is a long block full of residential units that sit directly across from McNair school. I don’t think Anakin was the only one, especially if running late, who took a short-cut. It’s a safe bet that many children and adults crossing on Walton wait for a gap in the traffic and cross mid-block. In so doing, they create what’s known in transportation planning as a desire line. A mid-block crosswalk would give these pedestrians a safe option to cross directly to the school’s front door. If the full slate of safety features were implemented—a raised crosswalk at the level of the sidewalk, curb bump-outs, and better mid-block street lighting—then pedestrians would be far more visible to drivers and less likely to be involved in a traffic collision.

However, there are scant completed CDOT school zone improvement projects. In the city of Chicago, there are roughly 634 public and charter schools and 367 private schools, for a total of more than 1,000 schools serving youth in grades K-12. CDOT has completed school zone improvements at only 10 of them. Quite clearly this has not been a priority. With kids getting seriously injured or dying, that needs to change.

Lastly, there is another engineering measure that has found success around Europe and in New York and other major American cities: a school street. Almost free to implement, temporary blockades like sawhorses block off the street in front of a school during the morning arrival and afternoon dismissal times. Through traffic is disallowed, and children and families are free to use the street space, to play, to talk and to have a safe start and finish to the school day. A school like McNair, facing a small residential street, would be a great candidate for setting up a school street.

Education

As mentioned at the top, many online commentators felt this crash happened because Anakin hadn’t been properly educated on crossing a street only in a marked crosswalk. But it’s of course likely that he did hear this message at home and at school. In fact, there’s an Illinois law requiring K-8 schools to teach pedestrian and biking safety. But last Thursday morning he was late for school and took the fastest route instead. When considering kids and traffic safety, there are more important efforts we should undertake than education. It’s more pertinent that streets in school zones are engineered in a way where kids can make mistakes, because they’re kids, and not have it cost them their lives.

Therefore, the education needed is not for the children, but rather for the parent drivers who create hazards near every school in the city. In fact, according to 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts, the distracted driver whose car struck and killed Anakin was a fellow parent at McNair Elementary. After she successfully dropped off her child at the school, she sped off to the next task of her day. Reportedly, and appallingly, her car dragged Anakin’s body for 75 feet before his body rolled out next to the curb. The driver's attention was clearly not on the street and people around her, but on something else, perhaps her phone. To prevent distracted driving in school zones, parents and community members need to be educated on its dangers, and continually reinforced with this messaging.

My own kids’ CPS elementary school, probably the same as many other ones, fails to deliver this message. In the parent/student handbook, there are strong warnings about never using the teacher parking lot, and about keeping the car drop-off line moving along efficiently, but there’s nothing about driving with care and caution near the school. In none of the Principal’s Message emails does she urge parents to avoid distracted driving, to drive below 20 mph, and to yield to pedestrians and cyclists. School administrators could be doing a great deal more to communicate these messages to school families and to make their school zones safer.

Encouragement

This last E of encouragement is one that isn’t traditionally included in the E’s of transportation planning, but has been added by Safe Routes to School programs. The concept is simple: by encouraging more students to walk or bike to school instead of travel by car, streets are safer.

McNair is a neighborhood school, with its boundary lines in all directions less than one mile away. So the vast majority of the students at McNair live close enough to walk or bike to school. McNair could be a school where there are very few cars at arrival and dismissal times, and the preponderance of pedestrians and cyclists causes the drivers in the area to operate with extra caution. True, parents are more busy than ever and many have to rush off to work after drop-off. Many feel they need to drive because they don’t have any minutes to spare. But surely there are at least some who currently drive who could try to leave earlier and enjoy a morning walk with their kids.

In the interest of their students’ health and safety, McNair, and other schools like it, could launch Walk and Bike to School initiatives. A little bit of encouragement can have a snowball effect for a school community. The motonormativity of Chicago parents is a culture that can be changed. A great place to start is with a school-wide celebratory Walk and Roll to School Day.

Towards a Vision Zero for Chicago School Zones

As you may recall, in 2017, Mayor Emanuel and the City of Chicago launched a Vision Zero Action Plan, with a goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries from traffic crashes by the year 2026. A laudable goal, but one that we are nowhere near achieving. In 2024, there were 109 traffic deaths in Chicago, 38 of which were pedestrians. And 2025 appears to be on a similar track.

If we want to get serious about reducing traffic deaths, we need to start by protecting our most vulnerable road users, a category which includes children. And conveniently enough, every school in Chicago has advocates who care about the safety of the children who walk through their building doors every morning. School administrators, teachers, staff and parents/caregivers can work together to effect change in the Enforcement, Education, Engineering and Encouragement of traffic safety. The powers that be—the Mayor’s Office, the City Council, Chicago Police Department, Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Department of Transportation—will respond to sufficient political pressure. Some actions to lobby for include:

More police presence during school drop-off and pick-up times, to help guide students and to enforce traffic laws

Speed cameras in more school zones throughout the city

CDOT School Zone Improvement projects funded and fast-tracked to more school zones throughout the city

Where possible, school zone streets are put on a road diet , and bike lanes are added, to reduce vehicle speed and encourage active modes of transport

Nonprofit organizations work with CDOT to help schools implement vehicle-free school streets , if it’s a good fit for their community

School administrators launch Safe Routes to School programs, educating parents on safe driving practices and encouraging families to walk and bike to school

Either CDOT or CPS installs a Safe Routes to School Coordinator, as many school districts and cities have, to support and connect SRTS efforts at different schools across the city

With a concerted effort, a Vision Zero for school zones could be achievable in the near future. We’re too late to prevent Anakin Perez’s death, but we still can prevent many more.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Anakin’s family.

