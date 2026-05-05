Tragically, there have been at least five more fatal crashes involving vulnerable road users on Chicago streets

Sadly, in recent weeks, there have been at least five recent deadly crash cases involving pedestrians and an e-scooter rider on surface streets in Chicago that Streetsblog has not previously covered.

Driver of large vehicle fatally struck pedestrian in Little Village

The Chicago Department of Transportation recently released its Fatal Monthly Crash Summary for March. It states that the left-turning driver of a large vehicle struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Friday, March 13, at around 12:06 p.m. at 3960 W. 26th St. in Little Village. According to Police News Affairs, the motorist was not cited.

26th and Pulaski Road, looking north. 3960 W. 26th is the address of the Self-Help building. Image: Google Maps

Allegedly drunk pickup driver fatally struck Minerva Martinez, 65, in Belmont Cragin

According to police, pickup truck On Thursday, April 19, at about 9:30 p.m., a hit-and-run pickup truck driver struck and killed a 65-year-old woman walking south in a crosswalk at Belmont and Central avenues in Belmont Cragin.

Belmont and Central, looking south. Image: Google Maps

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Chicagoan Minerva Martinez.

Minerva Martinez

“I will miss, Mini, more than words can say,” wrote Blanca Guzman in an obituary for Martinez. “I’m so lucky to have had her as a friend.”

Police said an unoccupied pickup that matched the one in video of the crash was found after the collision.

Soon after the crash, local Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. (31st), told Fox Chicago that he talked to police investigators and was shocked by the actions of the driver, whom the alder indicated was drunk. “He did a U-turn, stopped on Central and went into a business to continue his drinking,” Cardona said. “Thankfully, we had people there describing the vehicle. The vehicle was literally down the street and they captured the gentleman.” Police were talking to a person of interest.

Monday evening, News Affairs, said there were no updates on the case.

Semi driver fatally struck Autumn Perez, 29, in Chicago Lawn

On Monday, April 20, around 6:10 p.m., a semi-truck driver fatally struck Autumn Perez, 29, at 6341 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn.

6341 S. Western Ave., looking north. Image: Google Maps

The Illinois Traffic Crash report states that Perez, who lived in Romeoville, was standing in the street when the northbound truck driver, 35, hit his brakes and blew the horn. The pedestrian headed to the sidewalk.

However, the trucker told responding officers as after he hit the gas pedal, he looked into the rearview mirror on the passenger side, and saw Perez fall into the road, the report states. He accidentally struck her with a back wheel.

The report says the trucker stopped to render aid, and got “emotional.” Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of late April, the driver had not been cited, according to New Affairs.

Jeep driver fatally struck Astrid Carrillo Noguera, 17, on e-scooter in Douglas

On Friday, April 24, around 4:15 p.m., a Jeep driver struck and killed e-scooter rider Astrid Carrillo Noguera, 17, near 3340 S. King Dr. in the Douglas community.

In this location, King is a six lane boulevard with paint-only bike lanes, which could easily be converted to physically protected lanes to help prevent this kind of tragedy.

Overhead view of King at 3340 S. Image: Google Maps

According to police, the teen was riding south on King when the southbound driver struck her from behind. Carrillo Noguera, who lived near the crash site, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver, a 36-year-old woman, stayed on the scene, was cited for failure to reduce speed to prevent a crash.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Carrillo Noguera’s family, and has raised over $18,000.

According to a Block Club Chicago report, Carrillo Noguera was born in Venezuela, and was preparing to study marketing and international business at Loyola this fall. “She was full of life, full of dreams, and most importantly, she was deeply loved,” wrote her sister Angelica on the GoFundMe page.

Block Club noted that Astrid was the third teen killed while riding an e-scooter or bicycle on the South Side this year. On Saturday, March 21, a hit-and-run driver struck and killed Violet Harris, 15, on a scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street in South Shore.

And on Sunday, April 5, a speeding SUV driver ran a red and fatally struck Damian Gomez, 18, on a bike at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Hit-and-run SUV may have intentionally hit man, 65, in Gage Park

On Saturday, May 2, around 2:40 a.m., after an argument, a driver fatally struck a man, 65, standing on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of S. Western Ave. in Gage Park, and then fled the scene.

The 5000 block of South Western Avenue, looking southwest. Image: Google Maps

According to police, the driver of a blue SUV had stopped his vehicle near a curb and was arguing with the senior. The motorist then drove over the curb and struck his victim, before fleeing east on 51st Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, and pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 9

Bicycle or e-scooter: 4

2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities

• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.

• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On Tuesday, March 3, around 6:15 PM, an SUV driver, 70, fatally struck a female pedestrian in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

• On Wednesday, March 11, sometime before 10 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a woman, 32, in the 2100 block of East 83rd Street in South Chicago.

• On Friday, March 13, at around 12:06 p.m., the left-turning driver of a large vehicle struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 3960 W. 26th St. in Little Village.

• On Sunday, April 12, around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old girl driving an SUV fatally struck a Fontella Wyatt, 43, crossing Ogden Avenue at Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On Sunday, April 19, at about 9:30 p.m., a hit-and-run pickup truck driver struck and killed Minerva Martinez, 65, in a crosswalk at Belmont and Central avenues in Belmont Cragin.

• On Monday, April 20, around 6 p.m., a semi-truck driver fatally struck Autumn Perez, 29, at 6341 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn.

• On Saturday, May 2, around 2:40 a.m., after an argument, a driver fatally struck a man, 65, standing on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of S. Western Ave. in Gage Park, and then fled the scene.

2026 Chicago bicycle and e-scooter fatalities

• On Thursday, January 24, around 8:20 p.m., the 33-year-old male driver of a Toyota fatally struck Roman Havelka, 63, on a bicycle in the 8600 block of West Irving Park Road.

• On Saturday, March 21, around 8:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Violet Harris, 15, on an e-scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street in South Shore.

• On Sunday, April 5, around 1:20 a.m., a speeding, hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Damian Gomez, 18, on a bicycle at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

• On Friday, April 24, around 4:15 p.m., a Jeep driver struck and killed e-scooter rider Astrid Carrillo Noguera, 17, near 3340 S. King Dr. in the Douglas community.

If you value Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing through 2026. Thank you for your support.