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Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 22

10:51 AM CDT on May 22, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 22
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• Recent SBC contributors Ellen Steinke and Nik Hunder have a well-researched, eloquent op-ed in the Tribune about why the Mayor should make Leerhsen the permanent CTA prez

• FWIW, Streetsblog Chicago noted that Mayor Johnson could and should appoint Leerhsen to be the permanent prez [checks notes] 6 months ago!

• “What’s next with the new CTA safety task force?” (Fox)

• “Suenos, Fireworks and Memorial Day Weekend Fun: CTA is the Best Way to Get Around Chicago”

• Time for the game, “What’s wrong with Moovit’s AI-generated ‘illustration’ for it AI-generated ‘article’ about a transportation issue?” Archer edition (Bluesky, Twitter)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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