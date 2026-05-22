Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 22

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• Recent SBC contributors Ellen Steinke and Nik Hunder have a well-researched, eloquent op-ed in the Tribune about why the Mayor should make Leerhsen the permanent CTA prez

• FWIW, Streetsblog Chicago noted that Mayor Johnson could and should appoint Leerhsen to be the permanent prez [checks notes] 6 months ago!

• “What’s next with the new CTA safety task force?” (Fox)

• “Suenos, Fireworks and Memorial Day Weekend Fun: CTA is the Best Way to Get Around Chicago”

• Time for the game, “What’s wrong with Moovit’s AI-generated ‘illustration’ for it AI-generated ‘article’ about a transportation issue?” Archer edition (Bluesky, Twitter)

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If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!