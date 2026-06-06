After car driver doors man, 35, on bike in Bridgeport, causing his death, advocates demand that the City install protected bike lanes to prevent these kinds of killings

Tragically, this afternoon a car driver reportedly doored a 35-year-old man on a bike in Bridgeport, causing him to strike the door and be thrown in front of a large semi-truck, whose driver fatally struck him.
According to the initial police report, on Friday, June 5 around 4:40 p.m., the victim was struck in traffic in the 3200 block of South Halsted Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The drivers stayed on the scene.
The Chicago Tribune reported that a Chicago Police Department source and a bystander said the man was pedaling north before the collision. The driver of a white sedan opened their door into the non-protected, paint-only bike lane. The victim tried to steer out of the way but hit the door and feel into the street, where the truck ran over him.
This tragic death might have been prevented if the bike lanes on this segment of Halsted were located curbside, with the parking lane to the left of the bikeway, with concrete protection.
Lucy added, “Apparently the cyclist who was killed worked for the Chicago Department of Transportation, the department responsible for the extremely dangerous bike lane implementation.” I’ve heard from another source that the victim has a CDOT connection.
Streetsblog has asked the department if they have more information about the case. This post will be updated as more facts come to light.
Update 6/6/26, 1:30 PM: Bike Lane Uprising posted that they know the identity of the victim. This information will not be made public by the Cook County medical examiner’s office before their family is notified.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 12
Bicycle or e-scooter: 5
2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities
• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.
• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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