After a hit-and-run truck driver fatally struck Belesda Toledo, 47, in Little Village, residents hope to find her killer

Tragically, on Wednesday, July 29, at around 11:41 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver struck and killed Belesda Toledo, 47, at 25th Street and Hamlin Avenue in Little Village. The driver is still at large.
According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement, Toledo was crossing Hamlin westbound in a crosswalk when the southbound driver of a white truck struck her and fled south.
Toledo was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died from her injuries.
Block Club reported that Toledo, a mother of four, was on her way home from buying groceries when the driver struck her. “She did a lot of volunteering, nonprofit work, and she was a good person throughout the neighborhood,” her brother Martin Toledo said. “She was very helpful to me… It’s a big loss for my family.”
“We’re here to raise awareness,” local organizer Raul Montes told Block Club. “We want to hold [the driver] responsible for her death.”
“She was a very kind soul,” family friend Ella Bueno told ABC7 Chicago’s Lissette Nuñez. “A very bright person who was always smiling, who kind of had this contagious energy about her. Like she would smile and you would always see her with her kids. I know she loved being a mom.”
• On Wednesday August 5 at about 3:37 PM a semi driver and Alex Blacio, 16, riding an e-scooter, collided at 4025 N. Western Ave. in North Center, and the teen later died from his injuries. Streetsblog will run a full writeup of this case soon.
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In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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