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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 5

3:06 PM CDT on August 5, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 5
Image: Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• “Boy, 16, Killed In North Center Is 3rd Teen Death Tied To E-Scooters This Year” (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Maryiah Ford, 20 by Monday around 12:01 AM on Illinois Route 394 near Joe Orr Road in south-surburban Lynwood (ABC)

• “Driver In Fatal Dan Ryan Crash Argued With Passenger Before Intentional Head-On Collision: Prosecutors” (Block Club)

• “Video shows alleged CTA fare jumper knocking down woman [holding a bicycle at 95th/Dan Ryan Station] as security guards stand nearby, lawsuit claims” (Fox)

• “Chicago mayoral candidate Joe Holberg calls for balanced budget, safer CTA” (CBS)

• “CPD leaders to testify about traffic stops-turned-searches strategy, origins outside of Chicago” (ABC)

• New York Times discusses two ex-reality TV stars’ failed attempt to track block Chicago’s Red Line Extension

• Respiratory Health Association: “Electric buses will cut pollution and protect all, especially those with health conditions” (Sun-Times)

• “After 13 years, Green Machine Cycles is closing its doors… everything is on sale from 30-75% off through the end of next week and maybe spilling over a little into the following.”

• Big Tent Urbanist Party, Thurs. 8/13, Pizza Lobo West Loop, 165 N. Morgan St. Register here.

• Strong Towns Chicago, Chicago Growth Project and A City That Works to talk housing with Ald. Bennett Lawson Wed, 8/19 5:30-7:30 PM. Register Here.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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