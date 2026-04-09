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Traffic Violence

Last night, Damian Gomez’s loved ones remembered him and called for justice, with support from dozens of bike riders and safe streets advocates

6:55 PM CDT on April 9, 2026
Last night, Damian Gomez’s loved ones remembered him and called for justice, with support from dozens of bike riders and safe streets advocates
Gomez's loved ones at last night's memorial and rally. Unless otherwise noted, all photos in this piece were shared by Alfredo Valladares Jr. from Gage Park Cyclists.

Read our previous article about the Damian Gomez case and Monday’s tribute ride here.

Last night, dozens of people, including the family and friends of fallen delivery cyclist Damian Gomez, 18, plus dozens of bike riders and traffic safety advocates, gathered to honor him at the West Lawn crash site on the Southwest Side. They also demanded that the hit-and-run motorist who killed him be brought to justice.

According to police, on Sunday, April 5, around 1:20 a.m. the speeding male driver of a red 2015 Ford Explorer ran a red at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue, fatally striking Gomez. The motorist also critically injured his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, and injured another driver, a 60-year-old woman. The SUV motorist fled the scene on foot and has not been apprehended.

Damian Gomez. Photo provided by the family.

At Wednesday’s rally, Gomez’s mother Claudia Torres called her son a “joyful, sweet and loving young man,” Block Club Chicago reported. “I want the person who hurt him to be held accountable for what he did.”

About 25 people bicycled to the vigil, including riders from the groups Gage Park CyclistsChicago Taildraggers Bicycle ClubLittle Village Cyclists, Chicago Cyclists, Chicago Critical Mass, and CyclingxSolidarity, as well as a crew from the Working Bikes nonprofit shop, and staff from the Southwest Collective community organization. Many of them have been attending the weekly rallies in support of the Archer Traffic Safety project in nearby Brighton Park each Monday.

Ride participants.

Wednesday’s memorial and rally for justice “was a powerful statement,” Southwest Collective Transit Advocacy Steward Dixon Galvez-Searle told Streetsblog via email. “Seeing the huge crowd at 63rd and Kedzie last night tells me that Damian Gomez was loved by his family, his friends, and his community – and that he will be missed terribly.”

“It was powerful to hear so many people chanting ‘Justice for Damian’ and “Long live Damian,” Galvez-Searle added. “I’m hopeful that anybody who has information about the driver who killed this young man will come forward, so the family can have some measure of closure.”

“‘Justice for Damian’ also means doing whatever we can to make our streets safer for young people, cyclists, and pedestrians,” Galvez-Searle concluded Southwest Siders deserve safe streets, period.”

Recent traffic violence victims in Chicago. See descriptions of these cases at the bottom our earlier article on the Gomez case.

Alfredo Valladares Jr., a Gage Park Cyclists member who co-organizes the pro-Archer project events, echoed Galvez-Searle’s sentiments in a statement to Streetsblog. “The ride was solemn,” Valladares said. “At 63rd we met with Claudia Torres,the victim’s mother, to let her know we are with her in this difficult time and to offer our group to be at her disposal for anything she might need. From 63rd and Kedzie we walked to the police station on 63rd and St. Louis Avenue [a block east] to demand swift action from the Chicago Police Department in finding and charging the individual responsible for Damian’s death.”

A rally attendee calls for “Justice For All Traffic Violence Victims.”

People with information about information about the Damian Gomez case are encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department’s non-emergency number 312-746-6000. You can make an anonymous tip by texting “CPDTIP” to 738477 or submit info online at CPDTIP.com.

A GoFundMe page launched by Gomez’s aunt Daisy Torres to cover funeral expenses and support Gomez’s family has raised more than $22,000.

Read the Block Club Chicago article here.

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Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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