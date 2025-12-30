Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 30

Sponsored by:

• "2025 in review: A look back at the Chicago region’s transit crisis through [a mixed bag of] op-eds" (Tribune)

• CPD released image of man who allegedly threatened person with bottle, robbed them Sat. around 12:30 AM on Orange train at Midway Station (WGN)

• "Chi Hack Night Livestream: Bike Fatalities – USDOT-Registered Carriers, City Contracts, Insurance Providers, BLU Reports" (Bike Lane Uprising)

• Despite 20F, lots of people showed up Monday evening for weekly rally to support Archer Safe Street project in Brighton Park (Chicago Critical Mass FB)

• ...Not that you would know that from the NBC Chicago report on the event, which only talked about the much smaller group of project opponents

• The day after Christmas, bike riders bought "730 tamales bought from local street vendors to fill community fridges" (Captain Jack Sharrow)

• A video from last Friday's Chicago Critical Mass ride to Little Village and West Town Bikes

• Cue the Kraftwerk: "A video showing a Roomba riding the CTA is gaining traction on social media." (FOX)

• Drink and don't drive: "Chicago-area residents can get free New Year's Eve rides on CTA, Metra and Pace" (NBC)

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on December 25 and January 1, and running on a light schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional posts, during holiday week, as we focus on fundraising efforts. We'll resume full publication on Friday, January 2. Enjoy the season, and keep it real in 2026!

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $8,275, with $41,725 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor