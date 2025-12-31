Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 31

8:57 AM CST on December 31, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "Chicago Sets 10 PM New Year’s Eve Curfew For Minors After Area Shootings" (Block Club)

• Body of a deceased male, not struck by train, found near MD-W tracks Tuesday near Chicago and Kedzie avenues (Sun-Times)

• "Attacked Transit Worker says CTA Made her Wait Hours for Treatment" (Workers Compensation)

• "Chicago's top rents shoot through the roof – and keep going" (Crain's)

• "'Abolish ICE' Snowplow Name Gets National Attention – And The Mayor’s Support" (Block Club)

• One of the Tribune's "most heartfelt op-eds of 2025": "I walked the length of Chicago and discovered we can knit our city together, step by step"

• "Make CTA Travel Your New Year’s Resolution"

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on December 25 and January 1, and running on a light schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional posts, during holiday week, as we focus on fundraising efforts. We'll resume full publication on Friday, January 2. Enjoy the season, and keep it real in 2026!

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $10,235, with $39,756 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

