Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 31

• "Chicago Sets 10 PM New Year’s Eve Curfew For Minors After Area Shootings" (Block Club)

• Body of a deceased male, not struck by train, found near MD-W tracks Tuesday near Chicago and Kedzie avenues (Sun-Times)

• "Attacked Transit Worker says CTA Made her Wait Hours for Treatment" (Workers Compensation)

• "Chicago's top rents shoot through the roof – and keep going" (Crain's)

• "'Abolish ICE' Snowplow Name Gets National Attention – And The Mayor’s Support" (Block Club)

• One of the Tribune's "most heartfelt op-eds of 2025": "I walked the length of Chicago and discovered we can knit our city together, step by step"

• "Make CTA Travel Your New Year’s Resolution"

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on December 25 and January 1, and running on a light schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional posts, during holiday week. We'll resume full publication on Friday, January 2.

