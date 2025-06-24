CTA seeks feedback, activists urge action at pop-ups

This post is sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

The CTA is in the midst of a series of feedback sessions at various bus and train stations that allow commuters to weigh in on the future of transit in Chicago. The feedback from commuters at the "CTA Chats" pop-up events will be used to plan for the upcoming budget and prioritize future investments and strategies. At the tabling sessions, CTA leaders are on hand to hear from riders and answer their questions. Riders are invited write down their opinions through an interactive activity.

"Engaging with our riders provides invaluable insights into how transit currently serves their daily lives and supports their communities while also allowing riders to provide us feedback on the improvements they would like to see," said CTA acting president Nora Leerhsen in a statement. "We are in a unique time for transit in our region, and it is important that decisions we are making and projects and programs we are prioritizing are grounded in our riders' priorities and vision for the future."

CTA staff with a poster board to collect rider feedback. Photo: Cameron Bolton

Streetsblog Chicago stopped by the pop-up event on June 19, located at the Belmont/Kimball Blue Line Bus Terminal. Unlike the previous day - when it rained so hard the Cubs game was cancelled - the weather was cooperatively sunny and warm. The train and bus terminal had a steady stream of riders, some of whom took a few moments to stop and share their perspectives with CTA staff.

"I definitely already see the need for improvement," said Jason Chadman. "The bus frequency. The thing I wrote on the board about was about more: more bus-only lanes, and better enforcement of them. I got rid of a car when we moved here and getting stuck in traffic on the bus, it really gets rid of the advantages of being on the bus. I really think that's such low-hanging fruit. As far as implementation, I understand the political will is the hard part. But, you know, mostly it's just paint on the ground."

Commuters share feedback at the CTA Chats table. Photo: Cameron Bolton

Improving buses appeared to be a popular suggestion, at least at the Belmont/Kimball pop-up event. Claire L., another commuter who provided feedback, said that they requested "More frequent service, more frequent buses, bus-only lanes, and no smoking in the train cars." Kyle Lucas, co-founder and executive director of Better Streets Chicago, wrote suggestions for bus rapid transit - a suite of improvements that significantly speed up bus service. Lucas made a point to say that he could talk about improvements he wanted to see all day.

Of course, suggestions for improvements to existing service won't amount to much unless a solution is found to the projected $771 million combined budget gap faced by CTA, Metra and Pace. The Illinois General Assembly failed to pass a funding and reform bill before the end of the legislative session May 31, forcing transit agencies to draft budgets for 2026 that account for massive funding shortfalls. Consequences include fare increases, a possible 40 percent reduction in service, and roughly 3,000 layoffs.

Lucas was also at the pop-up event to hand out informational cards about the impending transit crisis and prompt riders to take action. "We thought it would be a great opportunity to engage riders who are already talking to CTA and let them know about what's going on, to contact their legislators to take action this summer. We're calling for our state senators and state representatives, as well as the governor, to convene a special session to take action on transit this summer."

Chadman agreed that commuters need to make their voices heard. "Definitely encourage people to write into the state legislature," he said. "All of this is for naught if there are drastic service [cuts]. It’s like a shadow hanging over all of this. We can talk about frequency and new projects, but if they have to cut 40 percent they can't do any of this. Every reminder, just write in to a representative, and the governor. They have to fix this before [CTA] can make any of these improvements."

The remaining CTA Chats will take place at the following locations and dates (subject to change):

Jefferson Park (Blue Line) Bus Terminal Tuesday, June 24 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Roosevelt (Red/Orange Green Line) Wednesday, June 25 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Midway Orange Line Bus Terminal Thursday, June 26 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

