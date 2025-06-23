Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 23

7:39 AM CDT on June 23, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Mayor Vetoes Controversial 'Snap Curfew' Policy" (Block Club)

• Governing: "The Illinois Senate has passed a bill to provide nearly double [the $771M needed for transit] and overhaul systems but House has not yet acted."

• ICYMI: "CTA, Metra and Pace roll out regional day pass for unlimited rides on all three lines" (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck male pedestrian, 26, Saturday around 3:34 AM on 3600 block of NLSD (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Bo McMillan: "How to make social housing work in Chicago, part 1: Explaining our new affordable housing tool" (City That Works blog w/ SBC's Richard Day)

• Drop it like it's hot? "Suburban [UP-N] Metra trains suspended due to 'emergency track repairs,' delays expected" (NBC)

• Block Club: "Levy Takes Over NASCAR Street Race Food And Drink As Street Closures Begin"

• Block Club: "Sidetrack Could Become The First Gay Bar In An American Airport"

