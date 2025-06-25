Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Metra

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 25

9:14 AM CDT on June 25, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices

•Maria Tampico, busker at CTA Blue Line Washington station, has died at 76 (Sun-Times)

•Pavement-buckling heat means street closures for NASCAR begin today (NBC Chicago)

•City planning for NASCAR leaves transit riders and pedestrians in the dust (Streetsblog Chicago)

•Metra breaks ground for new 115th Street station (Beverly Review)

Trib Opinion: Transit and education are public goods that need full funding

•More safety upgrades coming to dangerous stretch of Pulaski Road in Archer Heights (Block Club)

•Avondale neighbors push for barrier wall to block noise and pollution along Kennedy expressway (Block Club)

•The People For Bikes 2025 City Ratings are out. Chicago given dismal score fifth year in a row (People For Bikes)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,519 with $17,481 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

CTA seeks feedback, activists urge action at pop-ups

Riders share feedback with CTA at a series of pop-up "chats." But what improvements can be made until the $770M fiscal cliff is diverted?

June 24, 2025
Commuting

Some like it hot: Chicago heat wave biking tips revisited

One thing that's changed during the past seven years is how widespread electric personal mobility devices are in Chicago.

June 24, 2025
High speed rail

High Speed Rail Alliance: Illinois transit overhaul could be a game-changer

A major development in Illinois could ripple far beyond the Midwest – reshaping how America thinks about high-speed and intercity rail.

June 23, 2025
Fatality Tracker

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus member Brendan Siddall, 26, near Waveland/DLSD in Lakeview

June 23, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 23

June 23, 2025
See all posts