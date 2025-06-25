Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 25

Image: Copenhagenize.com

•Maria Tampico, busker at CTA Blue Line Washington station, has died at 76 (Sun-Times)

•Pavement-buckling heat means street closures for NASCAR begin today (NBC Chicago)

•City planning for NASCAR leaves transit riders and pedestrians in the dust (Streetsblog Chicago)

•Metra breaks ground for new 115th Street station (Beverly Review)

•Trib Opinion: Transit and education are public goods that need full funding

•More safety upgrades coming to dangerous stretch of Pulaski Road in Archer Heights (Block Club)

•Avondale neighbors push for barrier wall to block noise and pollution along Kennedy expressway (Block Club)

•The People For Bikes 2025 City Ratings are out. Chicago given dismal score fifth year in a row (People For Bikes)

