Some like it hot: Chicago heat wave biking tips revisited

Greetings Streetsblog readers! I hope you've been staying reasonably comfortable during the recent days of 90+ F high temperatures. You know the drill: Hydrate regularly, use sun protection, and if you don't have access to air conditioning, you can beat the heat at one of Chicago's six official Cooling Areas and dozens of public libraries, not too mention our city's many beaches. If you're struggling in this weather, the good news is that things will cool off soon.

But one of the best-kept secrets of Chicago transportation is that, just like during the dead of winter, riding a bikes or other sustainable transportation devices can be an effective way to get where you need to go in challenging weather. Below is a reprint of the guide Streetsblog Chicago published on the subject back in June 2018, "Hot Weather Biking Tips for This Scorching Weekend."

But one thing that's evolved during the past seven years is how widespread electric personal mobility devices are nowadays in Chicago. The Divvy bike-share system rolled out e-bicycles in summer 2020, and has since upgraded the bikes, as well as offering electric scooters. And other public e-scooter companies are also offering rental vehicles in our city nowadays.

Yesterday was a great reminder of what a game-changer the electric options are. I was running a little behind schedule to get from SBC HQ in Uptown to a downtown meeting by 9 a.m., when the weather was in the upper 80s. Instead of riding a personal bike, I checked out an e-Divvy bike and cruised directly down Clark Street, making a roughly seven-mile trip in about a half hour.

People were riding bikes and scooters yesterday morning on the recently installed Clark Street protected bike lane in River North. Photo: John Greenfield

As a Divvy member, the trip only cost me about three dollars more than taking the Red Line there would have, with a more predictable arrival time. (Lower-income Chicago and Evanston residents can buy Divvy for Everyone annual memberships for $5.)

And riding on the shady side of Clark at about 14 mph with electrical assistance felt quite breezy and pleasant. Although I was wearing long pants, I showed up at my destination relatively calm, cool, and collected. See below for tips on staying comfortable when biking in the shade on a main street isn't an option.

Exercise-free e-scooters aren't really my thing. But I'm sure they're an absolute godsend when you need to arrive somewhere completely sweat-free on a hot day.

Got any other hot-weather sustainable transportation commuting tips? Feel free to share them in the comments section.

On hot days it’s worth detouring to the Lakefront Trail for cooler temps. Fortunately, bike/ped trail separation has been completed along much of the shore, including the congested stretch between North and Fullerton. Photo: John Greenfield, taken June 2018

Hot Weather Biking Tips for This Scorching Weekend

By John Greenfield, June 29, 2018

It's going to be in the mid-nineties this afternoon and tomorrow, but there's a Critical Mass Ride tonight, with a proposed route memorializing longtime participant Karl Szwet, meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington, departing a little after 6. And Saturday is the fabulous Tour de Fat, the major fundraiser for West Town Bikes education center, starting with a bike parade that meets at 10 a.m. at the Humboldt Park boat house, departing at 11.

So, assuming you're healthy enough to handle the heat, you might not want to stay cooped up inside with the A/C blasting. Obviously if you're saddling up in this swelter, you'll need to drink plenty of hydrating beverages (no, Tour de Fat attendees, beer doesn't count), use adequate sun protection, and immediately seek shade or shelter and rehydrate if you experience symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Assuming you've got that all under control, here are a few more tips to chill out a hot Chicago bike commute that will come in handy this weekend:

