Biking in Chicago during the dead of winter: It’s easier that you might think

Greetings Streetsblog Chicago readers! I hope you've all been staying reasonably comfortable during the bitterly cold weather we've had this week, which is typical for late January in the Windy City.

A common refrain we see from cycling skeptics posting on SBC's social media accounts is that bike lanes, especially protected ones, are a waste of money and right-of-way, because "Nobody rides bikes in Chicago during the winter!"

It's pretty easy to disprove that claim. For example, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 5:10 to 6:10 p.m., in 32F weather, with a "real feel" of 24, SBC contributor Sharon Hoyer counted at least 60 people riding bikes in protected lanes on Milwaukee Avenue at California Avenue in Logan Square.

Some of the bike riders Sharon Hoyer photographed on Milwaukee last month.

The best-kept secret of urban cycling is that, if you've got appropriate gear and clothing, biking short distances during the winter can be easier than driving. As far as equipment, you don't need anything specialized or fancy. Just about any old bike will do, as long as it has fenders to keep you dry (or you could wear rain gear) and lights, since it gets dark early during the colder months.

Or you could just get an affordable Divvy bike-share membership (and Divvy for Everyone memberships are only $5 for Chicagoans who meet income requirements), since their cycles are generally very convenient for winter cycling. They have built-in fenders, chain guards, lights, and baskets, and you never have to worry about cleaning and lubing the chain after riding in messy weather. And if you try bike somewhere during the winter but ultimately decide that conditions are too challenging, there's no shame in docking your Divvy and hopping on the CTA.

That's also true for personal bikes, which you can usually take on Chicagoland transit. But keep in mind that there's a rush-hour bike ban on the 'L', although you can always load your bike on a CTA bus rack.

As for what to wear for winter cycling, remember the old saying, "You can't have fun if you're cold." Be sure to wear warm, moisture-resistant layers (clothing that includes wool or synthetics is generally better than 100-percent cotton). It's fine if your threads come from a discount department store or army-navy store rather than somewhere fancier. If possible, bring extra clothing along (another light top layer, gloves, head covering etc.), and save room in your backpack, messenger bag, or panniers to carry layers you take off, so you can adjust your warmth level as necessary.

You might note that the stuff discussed above takes some preparation, and ask, is winter cycling really more comfortable and convenient than winter driving? Well, here are some of the downsides of the latter.

I privatized a public parking space, aka "dibs", for this photo shoot.

But, sure, you could argue that my annual tradition of getting up early to bundle up and bike a couple miles to catch the sunrise at Uptown's Montrose Harbor on the coldest morning of the Polar Vortex is a bit extreme. Last Tuesday when I did that, it was a windy -7F, with a "Real Feel" of -18.

Still, I stayed warm enough in my many layers: hiking boots, waterproof socks, polypropylene socks, thick long johns, jeans, rain pants, t-shirt, flannel shirt, wool sweater, light down jacket, raincoat, balaclava, wool hat, stretchy drug store "magic gloves", and hunter mittens I bought in 1989 at an army-navy.

If you think biking to catch the sunrise at Montrose Harbor in -7F was hardcore, the people on the left were taking a "Polar Plunge." Photo: John Greenfield

But later that day, when I was wearing a bit less clothing as it warmed up a few degrees, biking was still fairly comfortable and convenient for running a couple of short errands.

On Wednesday, when it was still quite cold, I posted on various Streetsblog social media channels to ask if our readers were having similar positive winter cycling experiences this week.

Here a few Twitter replies.

Here are some more responses to our Blue Sky post.

And here are several replies to our Facebook post.

But here's perhaps my favorite response, from Chicago, Bike Grid Now! member Carl Beien yesterday. It's more proof that winter cycling and good parenting can go hand-in-hand.

Do any other Streetsblog Readers want to chime in with your thoughts about winter cycling? Feel free to reply to these threads, or leave a comment below.

