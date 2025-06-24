Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 24

9:00 AM CDT on June 24, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

•Delays hit Metra Union Pacific-North trains (Sun-Times)

•Environmental, transit and labor activists will hold rally to save transit this Thursday (Sierra Club)

•Milwaukee Avenue in Avondale getting curb bumpouts, protected bike lanes (Block Club)

•Lake Michigan has fallen nearly 4 feet since 2020, changing the shape of Chicago's lakefront (Block Club)

Tribune: Report finds Illinois must build 227,000 units in 5 years to keep up with housing demand

•Schaumburg places age limit on use of e-bikes and scooters (Daily Herald)

•Will County Board refuses to drop 143rd St widening from transportation plan, but stalls passage (Daily Southtown)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,519 with $17,481 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Commuting

Some like it hot: Chicago heat wave biking tips revisited

One thing that's changed during the past seven years is how widespread electric personal mobility devices are nowadays in Chicago.

June 24, 2025
High speed rail

High Speed Rail Alliance: Illinois transit overhaul could be a game-changer

A major development in Illinois could ripple far beyond the Midwest – reshaping how America thinks about high-speed and intercity rail.

June 23, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 23

June 23, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Thoughts on the proposed $1.50 fee for deliveries by drivers to fund transit and fight climate change: Don’t fear the “Burrito Taxi Tax”

June 21, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 20

June 20, 2025
See all posts