Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 24

•Delays hit Metra Union Pacific-North trains (Sun-Times)

•Environmental, transit and labor activists will hold rally to save transit this Thursday (Sierra Club)

•Milwaukee Avenue in Avondale getting curb bumpouts, protected bike lanes (Block Club)

•Lake Michigan has fallen nearly 4 feet since 2020, changing the shape of Chicago's lakefront (Block Club)

•Tribune: Report finds Illinois must build 227,000 units in 5 years to keep up with housing demand

•Schaumburg places age limit on use of e-bikes and scooters (Daily Herald)

•Will County Board refuses to drop 143rd St widening from transportation plan, but stalls passage (Daily Southtown)

