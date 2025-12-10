Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 10

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "Immigration Raids Disrupt A Program Designed To Protect Chicago Schoolchildren," Safe Passages (Block Club)

• BNSF train struck vehicle Tuesday around 6:30 PM in Brookfield, just one day after another BNSF run hit a vehicle in Hinsdale, causing minor injuries (CBS)

• Walk/bike/transit-friendly Ald. Vasquez wants participatory budgeting participation: "Help us reach 2,000 People's Budget Votes by December 15th!"

• Here's NWU prof (and bike rider) Bill Savage's take on Ald. Villegas' proposed $1.25 surcharge on retail deliveries made by motorized vehicles (Sun-Times)

• "DePaul Athletic Facility, Hundreds Of Apartments Across City OK’d By Council’s Zoning Committee" (Block Club)

• Riding the Yellow Dog line? "Missing goldendoodle returned to owner after being spotted with stranger on CTA train" (CBS)

• Railfans rejoice! "Metra opening online merchandise store Dec. 10 [today]"

