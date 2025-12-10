Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 10

10:54 AM CST on December 10, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• "Immigration Raids Disrupt A Program Designed To Protect Chicago Schoolchildren," Safe Passages (Block Club)

• BNSF train struck vehicle Tuesday around 6:30 PM in Brookfield, just one day after another BNSF run hit a vehicle in Hinsdale, causing minor injuries (CBS)

• Walk/bike/transit-friendly Ald. Vasquez wants participatory budgeting participation: "Help us reach 2,000 People's Budget Votes by December 15th!" 

• Here's NWU prof (and bike rider) Bill Savage's take on Ald. Villegas' proposed $1.25 surcharge on retail deliveries made by motorized vehicles (Sun-Times)

• "DePaul Athletic Facility, Hundreds Of Apartments Across City OK’d By Council’s Zoning Committee" (Block Club)

• Riding the Yellow Dog line? "Missing goldendoodle returned to owner after being spotted with stranger on CTA train" (CBS)

• Railfans rejoice! "Metra opening online merchandise store Dec. 10 [today]"

What's the future of Archer? Safe Streets advocates faced off against car activists backed by pro-charter school lobbying group Urban Center

December 10, 2025

December 10, 2025
Today's Headlines for Tuesday, December 9

December 9, 2025

December 9, 2025
CBS's one-sided and misleading report about Archer Avenue is a great example of how *not* to cover a traffic safety project

December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025
Today's Headlines for Friday, December 5

December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025
We asked CDOT what’s on tap for properly maintaining Chicago’s protected bike lanes after snowstorms.

The department needs to promptly plow bikeways after blizzards, or else face arguments that riders were better off with old-style, paint-only bike lanes.

December 4, 2025
