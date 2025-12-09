Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 9

9:41 AM CST on December 9, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Once again, Trump's transit czar threatens CTA if it doesn't do more to address crime, although state transit bill already mandates that (NBC)

• (After we previously commented about this in these headlines – GMTA!) Capitol Fax: "Feds order transit safety plan that’s actually in the new transit bill"

• "'We don't need a letter': Johnson, Pritzker push back on CTA funding threats" (Crain's)

• Video captured harrowing moment when Metra BNSF train struck front of vehicle in Hinsdale. Driver, 80, survived with only minor injuries. (NBC)

• "Naperville council passes new e-bike age restrictions, fines for parent" – must be 16 to ride even a <20 mph e-bike (Tribune)

• Need a way to get home from Metra on a "Starry Night"? "Pace Launches New VanGo Service in Joliet, Expanding 1st-/Last-Mile Options"

• In the WTTW special "Chicago Works," airing today, "Geoffrey Baer rides in a Metra locomotive and then visits the Metra Control Center in the South Loop"

• "Operation North Pole Christmas train is heading back onto Metra’s tracks after a five-year hiatus." (Railway Supply)

• "Donate to Metra's Toys for Tots drive at downtown Chicago stations" today (CBS)

• "Bike Fatalities - Investigating USDOT-Registered Carriers, Chicago Contracts, & Insurance Networks" hosted by ChiHack Night tonight at 6 PM (Block Club)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $5,835, with $44,165 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 8

December 8, 2025
Complete Streets

CBS’s one-sided and misleading report about Archer Avenue is a great example of how *not* to cover a traffic safety project

December 5, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

We asked CDOT what’s on tap for properly maintaining Chicago’s protected bike lanes after snowstorms.

The department needs to promptly plow bikeways after blizzards, or else face arguments that riders were better off with old-style, paint-only bike lanes.

December 4, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 4

December 4, 2025
Active Transportation Alliance

After advocates helped save and upgrade Chicagoland transit, Active Transportation Alliance’s member party was especially joyful this year

December 3, 2025
See all posts