Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 9

• Once again, Trump's transit czar threatens CTA if it doesn't do more to address crime, although state transit bill already mandates that (NBC)

• (After we previously commented about this in these headlines – GMTA!) Capitol Fax: "Feds order transit safety plan that’s actually in the new transit bill"

• "'We don't need a letter': Johnson, Pritzker push back on CTA funding threats" (Crain's)

• Video captured harrowing moment when Metra BNSF train struck front of vehicle in Hinsdale. Driver, 80, survived with only minor injuries. (NBC)

• "Naperville council passes new e-bike age restrictions, fines for parent" – must be 16 to ride even a <20 mph e-bike (Tribune)

• Need a way to get home from Metra on a "Starry Night"? "Pace Launches New VanGo Service in Joliet, Expanding 1st-/Last-Mile Options"

• In the WTTW special "Chicago Works," airing today, "Geoffrey Baer rides in a Metra locomotive and then visits the Metra Control Center in the South Loop"

• "Operation North Pole Christmas train is heading back onto Metra’s tracks after a five-year hiatus." (Railway Supply)

• "Donate to Metra's Toys for Tots drive at downtown Chicago stations" today (CBS)

• "Bike Fatalities - Investigating USDOT-Registered Carriers, Chicago Contracts, & Insurance Networks" hosted by ChiHack Night tonight at 6 PM (Block Club)

