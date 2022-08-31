For the 2nd time this month a driver ran red, causing severe injury to people at bus stop

On August 5, Angela Short, 14, was standing at a CTA bus stop with her mother Kennetta Bradford at 79th Street and Racine Avenue in Auburn Gresham when an intoxicated Mercedes driver ran a stoplight and struck a Jeep, which veered onto the sidewalk. Angela was killed, and her mother suffered broken bones and a punctured lung.

Tragically, there was a very similar crash last Friday, August 26 in Englewood, only about two miles away, which injured seven people, including two people on foot who were hospitalized critical conditions. According to a bystander, the pedestrians were waiting for a bus, and at least one person suffered the dismemberment of a limb.

Police said at around 4:20 p.m. a 28-year-old man was driving a maroon GMC SUV north on Halsted Street when he ran a red light at 63rd Street. A 54-year-old woman driving west in a blue Honda sedan struck the driver’s side of the GMC. The SUV careened onto the sidewalk at the northeast corner of the intersection, near a bus stop, struck a man and a woman, and crashed into the wall of Kennedy-King College’s Washburn Culinary & Hospitality Institute.

According to police, the two struck pedestrians were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two children were taken to the U. of C.’s Comer Children’s Hospital, and two other adults were taken to Stroger Hospital, according to a fire department spokesperson. The seventh inured person declined to be hospitalized.

I happened to be passing through the area about 20 minutes after the crash. Bystander Quinn McFadden said he heard the crash from around the corner and witnessed the immediate aftermath. He said he heard one of the motorists yelling at the other for allegedly using their phone while driving. Then he saw the pedestrians lying on the ground by the bus stop in grave condition, adding that he saw at least one limb amputation.

Drivers injuring and killing people at CTA bus is a disturbingly common phenomenon, which raises the question of whether more needs to be done to protect transit users from traffic violence. Here’s a list of recent fatality cases.

Sign the Safe Streets for All petition demanding action from your alderpersons, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and the Chicago Department of Transportation to address Chicago’s traffic fatality epidemic.