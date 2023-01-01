Hit-and-run driver dragged and killed man, 63, injured wheelchair user, 56, in Brainerd

The hit-and-run killing of a man, 63, whom the driver dragged several blocks last Thursday in the Brainerd community, appears to be the 31st and final Chicago pedestrian fatality of 2022. Another man, 56, whom the victim was pushing in a wheelchair, was also injured in the crash.

According to police, on Thursday, December 29, at 6:23 p.m., the 63-year-old man was pushing the wheelchair user across Ashland Avenue near 95th streets. Ashland is a wide, five-lane street, which encourages speeding. The northbound driver of a white 2007 Chevrolet SUV struck them and fled the scene.

CBS Chicago reported that the driver dragged the man who was pushing the wheelchair several blocks to Ashland and 89th Street.

The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. CBS reported that the body remained in the street as of 10 p.m. that night, covered in a sheet. The man’s identity has not been released.

The wheelchair user was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

As of Sunday evening, no one was in custody and no images of the vehicle had been released, according to a Police News Affairs spokesperson.

However, this evening Fox Chicago published the following image of the SUV, stating it’s a Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois license plates CZ74463.

In a CBS interview, community activist Andrew Holmes called on the driver to turn themself in. “It just probably will be a matter of time,” he said. “With all the surveillance that is out here, you never know which surveillance camera got a good look at you and your vehicle.”

Unfortunately, it’s far from certain that this driver will be apprehended. According to an NBC investigation, there were at least 33,000 hit-and-run crashes in Chicago in 2022, with at least 28 hit-and-run fatalities (of all types), and 4,400 people injured. But the Chicago Police Department’s clearance rate for these cases is far behind that of other cities. In some cases the department has failed to make an arrest for years, despite obvious indentifying information. NBC recently suggested that part of the problem may be the CPD’s failure to move quickly to collect evidence after crashes.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 31

Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases