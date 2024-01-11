Driver struck and killed Samantha Marie Hutcherson, 25, on December 28 in Washington Heights

Sadly, a driver fatally struck Samantha Marie Hutcherson, 25, who was on foot last month in the Washington Heights community on the Far South Side.

According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement, on Thursday, December 28, around 11 p.m., Hutcherson was walking on the sidewalk at 10022 S. Halsted St. In this location, Halsted is a four-lane street, which encourages speeding.

Samantha Marie Hutcherson

The statement said Hutcherson then "walked into the street." A 35-year-old female who was driving south in a 2017 Ford Fusion sedan struck her. It appears the victim was unable to tell her side of the story.

Hutcherson, who lived in southwest-suburban Alsip, was taken to Christ Hospital and pronounced dead around 11:30 PM, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured. She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash; improperly overtaking and passing another vehicle on the right; and driving a car with suspended registration due to non-insurance.

Image of the collision from the crash report.

The traffic crash report provides more information about what reportedly happened. It's narrative states that Hutcherson "stepped out in the roadway abruptly, causing [the driver] to strike her." Again it doesn't appear that the victim was able to give her own account of what took place.

"The driver [said she] realized that her windshield was shattered, however was unsure of exactly what happened, so she immediately called 911," the report states. Officers doing a routine patrol were flagged down to help, called for assistance, and started doing chest compressions on the victim.

Like Hutcherson, the motorist was transported to Christ Hospital, where she was read a traffic crash warning. She agreed to undergo chemical, including a blood draw.

Hutcheson's family has posted an obituary with a slide show to memorialize her.

Streetsblog Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 29

Bicyclist: 5

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago bike fatalities

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.