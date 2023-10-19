Turning trucker fatally struck Chauncie J. Lewis, 33, lying on the sidewalk in West Garfield Park

Sadly, earlier this month a commercial truck driver left the street while making a right turn, fatally striking Chauncie J. Lewis, 33, who was lying on the sidewalk in West Garfield Park, according to authorities.

According to the initial police report on Wednesday, April 4 at about 8:30 a.m., a commercial vehicle driver was turning from Congress Parkway (500 S.) onto Kostner Avenue (4400 W.) The intersection is located just west of a westbound offramp for the Eisenhower Expressway. He struck and killed a then-unidentified man on the sidewalk. The driver received a traffic ticket.

Image of the collision from the crash report, showing the driver was heading west on Congress when he made a northbound right turn onto Kostner.

The traffic crash report provides more details about what reportedly happened. It shows that the driver, a 28-year-old man who lives in northwest Indiana resident, was driving a semi-truck for a Michigan-based steel company at the time of the incident. The trucker was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The victim's name and age are not listed on the crash report. It states that he was pronounced dead at 8:46 a.m.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Chauncie J. Lewis, 33, from downstate Peoria, Illinois.

According to the crash report, Lewis was lying on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Congress/Kostner, just west of a westbound off ramp for the Eisenhower, west the westbound semi driver struck him while making a northbound right turn. Image: Google Maps

The report's narrative states that Lewis was struck when the semi driver was making a right turn. The trucker told responding officers "that he made a wide turn so that he [could] clear the intersection," the report says. "While making his turn, he looked at his right mirror and saw a blanket in his tires. As he continued to go forward, he noticed a body. [The driver] immediately called 911. [He] did not see anyone stand on the corner."

The report says the victim had no ID or "identifying marks." The crash was captured on a Police Observation Device camera, and a review of footage shows Lewis lying on the ground from 6:27 a.m. until the crash.

The report states that at 6:33 a.m., about two hours before the collision, a call was "made by a citizen concerned that the victim would [get] hit and wanted the police to help. Tragically, no intervention was done within the next two hours, after which Lewis was struck, as the caller feared would happen.

